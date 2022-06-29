It’s not quite July, but preparations are already under way for the new school year.
To foster an environment of learning, Portland’s Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13th annual Back to School Bash at Richland Park from 8-11 a.m. on July 23.
The chamber, along with sponsors, will provide free backpacks to the first 800 students who are accompanied by a parent. Backpacks will be full of back-to-school supplies and hygiene products to ensure the students get off to a healthy start for the school year.
Sponsors will provide games and inflatables for the children to enjoy.
Kristen Daughtry, event coordinator for the chamber, explained more about what the children will receive.
“These backpacks will have basic school supplies such as folders, pencils, glue sticks, notebook paper, scissors and more,” she said. “We put age appropriate supplies in the backpacks and divide it out by grades. For example, high school backpacks will have items like binders, index cards, pens and more that they will need, while the younger kids will have crayons, pencils, scissors and more. We will also be providing laundry detergent for each family and age-appropriate hygiene packs for the students as well as socks.”
Parents must bring a driver’s license or a utility to bill to show proof of Portland residency. Students must be enrolled in a Portland pre-K school through 12th grade. This includes private schools in Portland, home school students, Oakmont Elementary and North Sumner Elementary.
Students and a parent must both be present to receive the free items. One of the free items is a bicycle that students can be entered in a drawing to win. Both parent and student must be at the event when the winner is drawn.
Every year, the event has grown as more and more families move to Portland. Since 2000, Portland has grown at a rate of 54%, according to City-Data. As the needs of the community continue to change, the chamber could use more donations of cash or supplies.
Those who want to help the chamber and the community’s children can contact the chamber at 615-325-9032 or email to kristen @portlandcofc.com.
