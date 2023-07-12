Portland’s annual Back to School Bash, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Richland Park.
“It’s one of Portland’s most beloved events,” said Chamber President and CEO Sherri Ferguson. “People volunteer in a number of ways. We have corporate sponsors, we have people who bring in supplies, and we have folks who help stuff the backpacks. This year, people have done a little more in monetary donations. But as always, there’s been a lot of generosity getting ready for this.”
This is the 14th annual Back to School Bash. “When I became Chamber President, there had already been two Back to School Bashes,” shared Ferguson. “The first two years they gave away 250 backpacks. We’re up to 800 now. Our poster says we give away 700, but we will make 800. And if we happen to run out, we take those students’ names, and there will be backpacks waiting for them on day one at their school. We’ve filled as many as 75 after the bash.”
This year is a bit different, because Sumner County is providing school supplies. “Because of this, we tweaked our backpacks a little,” Ferguson said. “We decided to supply homework packs, things they need for doing schoolwork at home. And we’re creating a separate hygiene bag, too. We put in toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, laundry detergent, and hopefully, socks. Last year, we gave socks and people loved it.”
Besides the backpacks, there are sponsor-hosted booths at the Bash, usually inviting students to play a game and win a prize.
The Bash also has fun activities. “We’ll have inflatables, which are run by Generation Church, and the Highland Fire Department will have foam for cooling off. Also, Dr. John and Rita Taylor always provide bubbles.”
The Chamber partners with the City of Portland to pull off the Bash. Per Ferguson, city workers provide help in countless ways. “For instance, I have city workers picking up my laundry detergent,” she said. “Five hundred bottles of laundry detergent are a lot to carry.”
Volunteers will be participating in two “stuffing” occasions this year. One for school backpacks and another for hygiene packs.
The Bash also features a drawing to win a bicycle, with several bikes being given away. “You never know who is going to donate a bicycle,” said Ferguson. “All sorts of people do, as well as our official donors.”
At 10 a.m., “Touch a Truck,” a city-sponsored event, joins in with the Back to School Bash. “Our event is from 8 to 10 a.m., and then “Touch a Truck” goes from 10 a.m. to noon. They bring all the different kinds of trucks — dump trucks, fire trucks, backhoes — and park them at Richland Park, then the children are allowed to explore the trucks. They also have the mounted patrol from Hendersonville there, so the kids can see the officers on horses and pet the horses.”
To receive a backpack, a student must be enrolled in a Portland school (Pre-K through 12), which includes private schools in Portland as well as Oakmont Elementary, North Sumner Elementary, and home school students. Each student must have a parent or guardian present at the Bash, but the student must also be there to receive a backpack. Parents should be prepared to show proof of residence in Portland. All students are eligible to be entered into the bicycle giveaway.
The supply list includes crayons, scissors, colored pencils, tab dividers, binders, composition books, notebook paper, and hi-lighters. Each hygiene backpack will contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, laundry detergent, glue sticks and reusable bags.
