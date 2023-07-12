PORNWS-07-12-23 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

A girl is shown enjoying a Portland’s Chamber of Commerce Back to School Bash activity.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Portland’s annual Back to School Bash, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Richland Park.

“It’s one of Portland’s most beloved events,” said Chamber President and CEO Sherri Ferguson. “People volunteer in a number of ways. We have corporate sponsors, we have people who bring in supplies, and we have folks who help stuff the backpacks. This year, people have done a little more in monetary donations. But as always, there’s been a lot of generosity getting ready for this.”

