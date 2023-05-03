When Barry Young was named the new Temple Theatre director on April 1st, he hit the ground running.
As director of Sumner County Tourism, Young was already a familiar face to many folks in Portland, often showing up for chamber gatherings and city events. But now he has a new office just inside the Temple Theatre lobby.
Young grew up in West Tennessee, attending junior high and high school in Brownsville. “It’s a town around the size of Portland,” he recalled. From there he went to UT Martin, where he met a Nashville girl, fell in love, and married. “My mother said if I married that girl, I would never come back to Brownsville,” he said, “and she was right.”
Young describes himself as a jack of all trades. “I’ve done a lot of different things,” he said. “For instance, I’m an old radio disc jockey. I ended up working at WLAC in Nashville, both AM and FM, which is now the Rocket 105.9.”
After radio work, Young landed a position with the Tennessee Department of Tourism, where he was the director of Welcome Centers. “One of them is the one at Mitchellville on I-65, which we tore down and rebuilt while I was the director.”
When Young saw the opening for Executive Director of Tourism for Sumner County, he threw his hat into the ring. “There were more than forty applicants,” he said. “They narrowed it down to four, and I got the job.”
The Sumner County Tourism Department focused on three attractions: scenic beauty, historic sites, and musical heritage. “Sumner County has gorgeous lakes, hiking trails, and lots of parks. And Sumner County has as many historic sites as any county I’ve ever seen. And as for music, we’ve got Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Conway Twitty, the Oak Ridge Boys, and the list goes on and on.”
Young’s connection with Portland deepened over his eleven years with Sumner County Tourism. During that same period, Portland resident Billy Geminden was on the tourism board, as well as being a County Commissioner. As a founding member of the Portland Preservation Foundation, Geminden was intricately involved in restoring the Temple Theatre and kept Young informed about the progress. “We often joked that when they finished the theatre, they would hire me to be the director,” laughed Young.
And after 10 years, the formidable project was completed. “I got this call from Billy,” said Young. “He offered me the job of director, and he wasn’t joking.”
Young developed a deep respect for the members of the Portland Preservation Foundation starting with Geminden. “He’s a person of such integrity and honesty,” he remarked. “And it’s a special group of people. If they say they’re going to do something, they do it. I just couldn’t say no.”
The Temple Theatre has already hosted five live shows since opening: a qualifying round of the Tennessee Songwriter’s Week on February 11, the Grand Opening Concert with Ronnie McDowell on March 11, the Divas Gone Country Show, on April 14-16, and Shantaia, an award-winning Canadian country music star, on April 22, with local cover-singer Mark Gallant, who also happens to be from Canada opening the show. “We had an excellent turn-out,” reported Young after the concert, “and the show was fantastic.”
Each of the live shows has been successful. The Ronnie McDowell concerts were sold out, and founding “diva” Rita Taylor said all three of the “Divas Gone Country” performances had full houses, with over $24 thousand raised for the American Cancer Society.
Young’s ambition was to have a movie running at the theatre during the week of the Strawberry Festival. “Lots of opportunity there,” he said. “Thousands of people in the town, so there would be a good possibility of filling our 235 seats, maybe a couple of times.”
However, the work involved in partnering with movie companies was daunting. “Each company — Universal, Sony, Paramount, Warner Brothers — has its contract, its paperwork, its technical requirements, and its list of movies. I’ll pick a movie from whichever company gives me the green light, and I hope that will happen soon.”
Through a great deal of hustle, Young made it happen, and movies will air at the Temple Theatre starting in early May.
The first three movies selected are “Sea Biscuit,” showing on May 5th and May 6th, “Shrek,” scheduled for May 11th and May 13th, and “The Mummy,” airing on May 26th and 27th. Movie prices are $8 for children ages 2-12 and seniors over age 60, and $10 for adults ages 13 and above.
Young also has two more live shows booked: on May 20th, Temple Theatre will present Music City TRAD, a band made up of Nashville Irish traditional musicians and dancers, consisting of fiddle, flute, concertina, and bouzouki. According to their website, the group specializes in a pure Irish combination of music and dance and features Dylan Foley, Frances Cunningham, Claire Shirey, and Jonathan Srour.
Then, on June 4th, Jeff Alfiero will bring a “Sinatra Sunday” matinee at 2 p.m. “He is a fantastic singer and piano player,” said Young. “He performed at Maggiano’s in Nashville for fifteen years. He’s the kind of guy who knows every song ever written by heart,” said Young. “He’ll be doing songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, all the great crooners.”
The completed Temple Theatre touts two beautifully appointed green rooms and a Bosendorfer grand piano — the celebrated piano brand with the extra octave.
When Young told his wife he was leaving Sumner County Tourism to become the Temple Theatre Director, she thought he was joking. “A lot of people, including my wife, wondered why I would leave the tourism job to do this,” he said. “But I’m excited about the future. I think we can turn this into something very special. When my wife took the tour and heard music played in this auditorium, she said it was a mini Schermerhorn.”
Young pointed out that the theatre is a non-profit. “Some people think we might be owned by the city or the chamber, but we’re not,” he said. “The theatre is owned by the Preservation Foundation, a non-profit organization, and we have no income except donations and ticket sales. We’re a 501(3)C just like any charitable group.”
The Temple Theatre lobby boasts a collection of Ronnie McDowell paintings along with its vintage concession stand, which offers popcorn, cotton candy, and fountain drinks.
For information about times and prices of upcoming Temple Theatre events, check the website at Temple Theatre — Portland, TN (templetheatretn.com)
