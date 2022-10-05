Portland High School students, in anticipation of the homecoming football game against Kenwood, pulled out all the stops with its homecoming parade on Friday afternoon, the final activity of the week other than the game itself.

The school selected a Disney theme for Homecoming 2022, which was reflected in all homecoming week activities, culminating with a parade exemplifying the spirit of Disney’s heroes and superheroes.

