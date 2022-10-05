Portland High School students, in anticipation of the homecoming football game against Kenwood, pulled out all the stops with its homecoming parade on Friday afternoon, the final activity of the week other than the game itself.
The school selected a Disney theme for Homecoming 2022, which was reflected in all homecoming week activities, culminating with a parade exemplifying the spirit of Disney’s heroes and superheroes.
Led by a flatbed truck carrying the football team and cheerleaders, the parade started at the high school and traveled up College Street, then turned right onto Hwy. 109. Onlookers dotted the route, with chairs placed on the First Baptist Church Parking lot and purple-clad Panther fans waving from sidewalks along Broadway as the festive trucks, flatbeds and convertibles slowly rolled by.
After the appearance of PHS football players and cheerleaders, the high school band was represented on a truck, followed by the dance team.
All classes offered up attendants for the homecoming court, who graced beautifully decorated convertibles and trucks.
Then came the theme floats, evoking the Disney spirit of homecoming week.
First in line were the seniors, who chose “Toy Story” as their theme and populated their truck with Woody, Buzz and other members of the series.
Darth Vadar and Princess Leia struggled in eternal combat on the junior class “Star Wars” float, watched over by Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.
Not to be outdone were the sophomores, who placed Belle, Gaston and the Beast onto their “Beauty and the Beast” platform, and the freshman float offered a Marvel-themed conclave of characters, including Thor, Captain Marvel and Ant Man.
A secondary motif speckled throughout the event was the courteous sentiment, “Beat Our Guests” — placards seen on more than one float. And bringing up the rear of the parade was Panther Nation — their truck bearing an enormous “Welcome to the Jungle” flag.
When asked for predictions on the game result, the football team was appropriately fierce, and the rest of the school population was similarly optimistic. The number one response: “We’ll kill ‘em!”
