Bethpage man facing court after allegedly firing on deputy in standoff

A Bethpage man is set to appear in court on Oct. 16 after allegedly attempting to kill a Sumner County Sheriff's Office deputy with a shotgun while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Jesse Larry Dwayne Henley Jr., 31, faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place on Sept. 22.
According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched to a residence after reports of shots fired. Sumner County Emergency Communications Center also advised them that Henley had obtained a shotgun and was firing from a travel trailer in the driveway toward the main structure, and that the caller had reported he was high on methamphetamine.
Upon arrival, the officers observed Henley moving from the yard back into the travel trailer and attempted to make verbal contact.
Henley allegedly refused to open the door and could not be heard clearly. Deputy Ryan Pratt then took position behind a tree near the door for cover and to have a clear view of the entrance.
Shortly afterward, Henley allegedly kicked the door open while holding what appeared to be a deer rifle with a scope and raised it toward the officer who had been attempting to communicate with him.
Pratt then drew on Henley with his service pistol, advised him to drop his weapon and turned on the pistol's flashlight in an attempt to blind him.
Henley allegedly shut the door and barricaded himself inside the house after being drawn on, and refused to open a door or window to speak with officers.
Pratt then moved his patrol car to provide cover in case of gunfire before attempting to make further contact with Henley, while three additional deputies arrived on the scene to provide backup.
During conversation lasting approximately one hour, Henley allegedly fired three shots toward the sound of Pratt's voice, hitting his patrol car on both occasions, and refused to drop his weapon, open a window or open a door.
Henley then allegedly opened the trailer door and fled on foot, heading south on Rock Bridge Road.
Two of the deputies on the scene pursued Henley, also on foot, until one was in range to taze him. Henley reportedly fell into a drainage ditch after being tazed and was placed in custody without further incident.
Afterward, the officers on the scene conducted a protective
See Standoff/Page A4
sweep and verified that nobody else was inside the trailer. Multiple expended rifle cartridges, a rifle with a wooden stock and a rifle scope were reportedly found inside, along with a baggie of a white crystal substance (believed to be meth) and a syringe.
Officers also determined that Henley had fired rifle rounds toward the main residence after observing multiple bullet holes in a vehicle parked between the trailer and the home.
Some of the family members present gave interviews to the sheriff's department following the incident (there were seven people at the residence other than Henley, including four minors).
One of the victims stated that he and Henley were in a physical confrontation over the rifle in the driveway, and that he was trying to take the rifle away from Henley while they were fighting on the ground.
A second victim stated that she witnessed the confrontation, and both of them said Henley ran into the camper and began firing shots after securing the weapon.
Another of the victims stated she had attempted to have Henley enter the garage to play a game of pool so someone else could retrieve the rifle.
Henley allegedly noticed one of the other occupants bringing the rifle back toward the main residence, and grabbed it from her before fleeing back into the camper.
The woman who had been in the garage with Henley stated that he fired another round after she asked him to stop shooting, and said she felt splinters hit her shoulder.
Henley was charged with attempted first degree murder on a law enforcement officer, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, five counts of violation of an order of protection and six counts of reckless endangerment.
His bond was set at $1 million, and his court date was slated for Oct. 16.
