WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has secured passage in the House of Representatives of his bipartisan legislation, co-sponsored by Senators Angus King, I-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to cut bureaucratic red tape for key national-security manufacturing operations, like semiconductors, by granting them access to an improved federal permitting program.

This legislation, which passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent in January, takes the step of making it easier for private businesses who build key national-security products to locate in America, which will create American jobs and advance American industries that are essential to winning the strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party.

- Sen. Bill Hagerty's Office

