The City of Portland has been rebuffed in previous attempts to have a school zone sign placed on Highway 52 in front of Gateview Elementary.
But late last year, Mayor Mike Callis and the Portland City Council drafted a letter to the state legislature asking for an exemption for Sumner County so the 45 miles per hour speed limit in front of Gateview could be reduced during school drop-off and pickup times.
Mayor Callis told the Portland City Council in the Feb. 3 meeting that he is hopeful that the legislature will react on the matter during the current session.
The mayor and council had their wish granted by Portland native and State House Majority Leader William Lamberth, who is introducing legislation to that effect to help with the situation at Gateview and other Sumner County schools that might need such assistance.
“As part of our continued commitment to safety this year, I am sponsoring House Bill 1574, which authorizes local governments in Sumner County to expand special speed limit zones within their jurisdiction to include roads within one-quarter of a mile from a school,” Lamberth said in an email. “The measure applies to Sumner County, as well as the cities of Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Millersville, Mitchellville, Portland, Westmoreland, and White House, and it builds upon recent efforts to enhance safety in and around our academic facilities.
“Currently, special speed limits or school zones are allowed on roadways adjacent to or within one-quarter of a mile of school grounds in Davidson, Hamilton, Hawkins, Knox, and Sullivan Counties. This measure will ensure our communities can also establish or expand these zones in order to raise awareness for area motorists as they approach a school and urge them to use caution when operating a vehicle near a campus.”
As it stands, Gateview, which is officially located on a dead end street named Gateview Drive, sits too far from Highway 52 for a school zone to be placed on the road. The five other counties mentioned by Lamberth have successfully petitioned the legislature and received their exemptions. Callis is hopeful that Portland’s request could be the sixth.
“We sent a letter off to the state legislature, reminding them again to introduce that legislation to exempt Sumner County. There are five counties in the state that are exempt from the law having a school zone on a school that sits too far off the road,” Callis told the council. “Five already have an exemption. I am asking for Sumner County. You asked for it. We presented it to you and you signed off on the letter, to exempt Sumner County. … That gives us a lot of freedom, so the next thing I’ll come to you is for a school zone to be put out there on 52.”
The city has done plenty of lobbying on Highway 52 West and recently got permission from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to move a traffic light from Old Highway 109 and Highway 31W to the intersection of Highway 52 West and Searcy Lane, near Portland High School. That resolution was approved by the council at the Feb. 3 meeting, setting in motion plans to make that move.
With the Gateview situation, the city has been concerned about traffic during school hours since the school opened in 2009. The combination of the 45 mile per hour speed, plus cars and buses attempted to pull in and out from Gateview Drive, especially those turning left, creates a potential driving hazard around 7 a.m. and again around 2 p.m., when students arrive and are dismissed.
Currently, there is no other way out from Gateview Drive except back onto 52. However, future plans call for an apartment complex to be built on land adjacent to the school property with Gateview Drive eventually being extended to create a back outlet.
As a result of where Gateview is located, it is also unlike most of the other schools in Portland at the present times. It has virtually no students who walk to or from school. Nearly all students are either bus riders or car riders.
“I’d be all for it. I think it needs to be. I usually try to dodge being out there at those time, but I know that at 7:15 and around 2 p.m., the traffic can really be a problem,” said Portland school board representative Glen Gregory. “I definitely think the speed should be reduced. It’s not a city thing. It’s a state issue. It’s a safety issue. It’s a heavy volume of traffic almost every day for nine months out of the year. It needs to be reduced to a more reasonable speed for the safety of all the students, teachers, parents, bus drivers and just motorists in general traffic.”
Jason Williams, serving as Portland’s interim police chief, also sees the need for the problem to be addressed and a solution found in the name of safety.
“It’s really hard to gauge. It is really more of a congestion issue than anything else. The problem is when people pull up to turn from Gateview Drive, especially turning left, with the speed limit being what it is there, it’s really hard to get in and out of traffic,” Williams said. “It creates a lot of traffic issues. We tried at one time to create a school zone there, but with it being too far off the state highway, we couldn’t get it done. Now, they’re trying to get the state to exempt Sumner County as a whole, which would give the city some freedom to pursue a school zone there.”
Williams said that with the state finally relenting and allowing a light at Searcy Lane, he is hopeful that the legislature will allow the exemption to make traffic flow better at the Gateview intersection.
Lamberth said it is simply a matter of safety for children in Portland and Sumner County that makes the bill necessary to be passed into law.
“As a father of two children, I believe every child should have the opportunity to attend a safe school, and this measure will enhance protections for our current and future leaders,” Lamberth said. “I appreciate the continued partnership with our local leaders, school officials, and members of our law enforcement communities. Together, our work this year and in the future will ensure students continue to focus all of their efforts and energy on what matters most — learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.