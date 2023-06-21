Grand Ole Opry star Mandy Barnett, known worldwide as the “Nashville Songbird,” appeared in concert at the Temple Theatre on Saturday evening, June 10th. The artist also made a surprise presentation, awarding a plaque to Billy and Denise Geminden which stated that the Preservation Board was honoring them by naming the stage the “Billy and Denise Geminden Performing Arts Stage.”
The presentation took place during the intermission. According to Temple Theatre Director Barry Young, “Dan Green, one of the Preservation Board members, and I came onto the stage and recognized the entire board, and then we asked Billy and Denise to come up. They had no idea why they were being asked to come onstage. Mandy had agreed to stay onstage during the intermission, so I read the words on the plaque, handed it to Mandy, and she presented the plaque to Billy and Denise.”
The plaque stated that the honor was being awarded “to Billy and Denise Geminden for their leadership, determination, perseverance, and passion for the restoration of the Temple Theatre.”
The plan was devised by members of the Portland Preservation Board, who conducted a secret vote. “I think they met primarily by text, so Billy and Denise wouldn’t find out about it. It’s common knowledge that Mandy Barnett is Billy’s favorite singer, so the Board thought it would be outstanding to have her present the plaque.”
After the Board members contacted Young with their intention, he got in touch with Barnett’s agent, and both agent and artist were delighted to be a part of the surprise honor.
“We also arranged for the grandchildren to be present, so after Mandy presented the plaque, they all came up to the stage and gave a bouquet to their grandmother,” said Young. “Denise always places flowers in the dressing rooms and the women’s restroom for every show, so we wanted to return the favor to her.”
The concert was almost sold-out, per Young, and the audience presented Barnett with a standing ovation. “She did an encore and had a meet-and-greet with audience members in the lobby after the show. It was a grand event,” he concluded.
Denise Geminden, speaking on behalf of her husband and herself, said, “We believe that God puts things in our minds sometimes, even in our sleep. We have always said this was something we were supposed to do. We are so glad He has blessed us to be involved with our Preservation group. We never expected anything like this. We all agree that watching generations of friends gather for the shows and linger afterward with greetings and laughter is truly a blessing in itself. Thanks to all.”
The Temple Theatre had its opening concert with Ronnie McDowell on March 11th and has been going strong with both live performances and movies since.
Next to be featured on the big screen is “Sing,” an animated musical production with an all-star cast of voices. The movie will air on Thursday morning, June 22nd, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each, with the Kids Combo Special offered at the concession stand — candy and a drink for $3.
On Friday and Saturday nights, June 23rd and 24th, “Field of Dreams,” starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Ray, and Ray Liotta, will air at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Temple Theatre — Portland, Tenn. (templetheatretn.com) or by calling the theatre at 615-745-5327.
