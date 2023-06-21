PORNWS-06-21-23 GEMINDEN ANNOUNCES

Mandy Barnett presents a plaque to Denise and Billy Geminden as Barry Young looks on.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Grand Ole Opry star Mandy Barnett, known worldwide as the “Nashville Songbird,” appeared in concert at the Temple Theatre on Saturday evening, June 10th. The artist also made a surprise presentation, awarding a plaque to Billy and Denise Geminden which stated that the Preservation Board was honoring them by naming the stage the “Billy and Denise Geminden Performing Arts Stage.”

The presentation took place during the intermission. According to Temple Theatre Director Barry Young, “Dan Green, one of the Preservation Board members, and I came onto the stage and recognized the entire board, and then we asked Billy and Denise to come up. They had no idea why they were being asked to come onstage. Mandy had agreed to stay onstage during the intermission, so I read the words on the plaque, handed it to Mandy, and she presented the plaque to Billy and Denise.”

