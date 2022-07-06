NASHVILLE — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will introduce new legislation to prohibit federal funds from being utilized to implement any requirement that a member of the National Guard receive a vaccination against COVID-19.
This legislation comes as up to 40,000 U.S. Army National Guard members were set to be fired Thursday for refusing the vaccine unless President Biden reverses course.
“Our service members are the bedrock of America,” Blackburn said. “Firing 40,000 Guardsmen for refusing the COVID vaccine would be both a complete disgrace and a threat to our national security. I am honored to stand beside our National Guardsmen and women by introducing this legislation to protect them from President Biden’s forever pandemic.”
BACKGROUND
This legislation:
• Prohibits any federal funds from being utilized to implement the COVID vaccine requirement;
• Prohibits the secretary of defense from taking any adverse action against Guard members for refusing the vaccine, including retaliation, punishment or disparate treatment;
• Does not impinge on the authority or rights of state governors in their role as commanders of their National Guards but protects service members from unilateral federal mandates; and
• Does not limit the ability of a commander to consult with a superior in the chain of command, an inspector general, or a judge advocate general on the disposition of a complaint regarding a member of the National Guard for a matter unrelated to Covid vaccine refusal.
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.