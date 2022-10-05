Portland High School initiated homecoming activities Sept. 28 with its annual bonfire.
Sponsored by the Student Leadership Committee, led by faculty members
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Portland High School initiated homecoming activities Sept. 28 with its annual bonfire.
Sponsored by the Student Leadership Committee, led by faculty members
April Spears, Angie Rippy and Sabrina White, the bonfire is a yearly event that precedes the Homecoming Parade and football game — unless it’s rained out.
“We were rained out last year,” Spears said. “But we didn’t give up. We just postponed it and held it right before
senior night.”
This year, the weather was perfect
— a brilliant sunset led to chilly winds
that blew the flames skyward in a blaze that, as one onlooker said, “could be
seen from space.” Before the match
was struck, the pile of wood and debris, donated by the City of Portland, was arguably the largest in school history.
“This is the biggest bonfire I’ve seen here,” said physical sciences teacher Vanessa Tomlinson, “and I’ve seen most
of them.”
The combined cheer squads from
three schools — Portland East and
West middle schools as well as Portland High School — entertained the
substantial crowd with cheers and acrobatics as the sun set, leaving only
the fire to provide ample light and
heat.
The bonfire was centered in the middle of a large circle of “merch booths” selling food, drinks and senior shirts, along with a plethora of games. Crowds of students and non-students vied to play corn hole, and many a student paid $5 to see a teacher soaked in the dunk tank.
A line of students also engaged in the disc golf setup, and high schooler Isias Vargas placed his case on the grass to receive tips as he serenaded with his solo saxophone.
A wagon loaded with hay sat ready, awaiting its post-bonfire journey. The night culminated with a highly competitive tug-of-war, won by the sophomore class.
But the losing freshmen, juniors and seniors all agreed — even defeat could not dampen the mood brought about by this most perfect of homecoming bonfire nights.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.