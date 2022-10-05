Bonfire

Portland High School’s homecoming bonfire included the largest bonfire ever for the event.

 Janet Scott/Portland Leader

Portland High School initiated homecoming activities Sept. 28 with its annual bonfire.

Sponsored by the Student Leadership Committee, led by faculty members

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.