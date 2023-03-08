“Surprised, thrilled, and very happy.”
These were the words selected by Brenda Barnes-Uhls to describe how she felt when told she had been named the Portland High School (PHS) Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.
Barnes-Uhls, the Visual Arts teacher at PHS since 2016, knew she wanted a life involved with art—but her path to the PHS position contained many detours.
“I’m originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky, and my husband, Dan, is from Franklin,” she explained. “He joined the Navy—so we saw the world together.”
Barnes-Uhls traveled alongside her husband during his career in the Navy. “But I loved art—so wherever we were stationed, I found a way to do some kind of work in the field,” she said. “For instance, I helped out in my children’s art classes, I did adult education art classes, I worked as a clothing buyer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), and for two years, I volunteered at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs, Mississippi—working with the education department there.”
Nine years ago, Dan Uhls retired from his 26-year career in the Navy, finishing out as a Captain, and the couple implemented their retirement plan. “Many years ago, we bought 120 acres of farmland in Franklin, Kentucky, intending to retire there,” said Uhls. “We knew we would want to come back home so our children could know their grandparents.”
At this point, Barnes-Uhls was ready to seize the moment. She quickly signed up at Western Kentucky University. “I had my Associate’s Degree and just needed a few credits to finish my Bachelor’s and get teacher certification. As soon as that was completed, I signed on as a long-term substitute art teacher at the Franklin Middle School.”
Then she heard about the opening at PHS for a visual arts teacher. “I applied, and it was serendipitous. Perfect for me,” she said. “I love it here. And the whole school is supportive of the art program.”
One constant reality in the PHS art program is a full class load. “Tennessee requires students to have one fine arts credit to graduate,” explained Dr. David Woods, PHS principal. “And many high schoolers choose art to fulfill that credit because they’re most comfortable with art. Maybe they’ve never played an instrument, but they’ve used crayons. But with only one art teacher and twelve hundred students, we had to prioritize our upperclassmen, so freshmen were curtailed from taking art classes. There just weren’t enough classes.”
Barnes-Uhls addressed that situation by starting the PHS Art Club. “The art club was a bit of a solution—it gave freshmen the chance to do art.”
Last year PHS was given the funding for another fine arts teacher, and Woods chose to hire a second art teacher — Emma Sullivan Utley. “This just goes to show the support Dr. Woods has for the program,” said Barnes-Uhls. “Mrs. Utley is teaching two freshmen classes, which is fulfilling a need and lightening my load, and the Art Club is still going strong.”
The students in Barnes-Uhls’s classes make art almost every day. However, a few classes each semester are devoted to the exploration of art-related careers. “There’s a misconception that if you want to be an artist, plan to be poor,” said Barnes-Uhls. “That’s just wrong. A lot of people make art and get paid for it—in a variety of ways.”
She ticked off examples of art careers. “Graphic design, packaging design, commercial illustration, and even art designed for video games are all viable careers, with relatively high demand.”
Portland has a history of producing artists, including painter and comic book illustrator Jason Shawn Alexander, a PHS graduate who has produced illustrations for Dark Horse Comics, Warner Brothers, DC Comics, Hasbro, White Wolf, Inc., and Dalmatian Press.
“Jason Alexander is famous in his field,” said Barnes-Uhls, “so we reached out, and had a very exciting and informative Zoom session with him.”
Barnes-Uhls challenges herself to stay on top of computerized art, taking graphic design classes herself. “These newer forms, such as anime, manga, and graphic novels, are gateways for some students, so I let my advanced students bring their computers or tablets to class. Right now, I have a group creating landscapes for a video game.”
Barnes-Uhls’s class assignments tend to be project-oriented. One assignment, entitled, “An interview with a dead artist,” required students to recreate work in the style of that artist. (A clever painting with multiple cans of soup was an Andy Warhol dead giveaway.)
Another project was entitled “Who Lifts Me?” — two students painted portraits of each other. A painting of a landscape incorporated a demonstration of perspective — the creation of depth or distance — an artistic discovery credited to the Renaissance.
Self-portraits dot the walls of the art classroom, some of which included foreshortening — another device Barnes-Uhls had her students explore. “I always tell my students that if someone hit you in the face with a fist and you painted your memory of the event, the fist would probably be the biggest thing in the painting. That’s foreshortening.”
When Barnes-Uhls wants to view art herself, she tends to go to the Frist Museum in Nashville and the Ellis Gallery in Bowling Green. She uses vacations as opportunities to scout out lesser-known art exhibits. “Last year we went to the Winwood Walls exhibit in Miami, which was in an enormous warehouse. The space had been abandoned and was in disrepair, and a developer bought it and hired muralists from all over the world to come and create art on the walls. It was absolutely amazing.”
Barnes-Uhls feels that art is for everybody, and subscribes to the principles of Elliot Eisner, a well-known art educator. Her bulletin board displays the Eisner philosophy: “Art promotes creative thinking, art lets us share our feelings with others, art teaches us to break away from stereotypes, and art is all around us.”
Still, Barnes-Uhls admits that art is not for everybody. “Some people find art stressful,” she said. “My daughter, for instance, is a bio-chem major, and for her, answers are right and wrong, black and white. She doesn’t find art relaxing.”
Having taught at PHS for seven years, Barnes-Uhls can now point to students pursuing art-related careers. “I have one student at Nossi School of Art in Nashville, and two others studying graphic design at Vol State,” she said. “It’s a wonderful feeling that students of mine have chosen careers in art.”
Barnes-Uhls praises the level of the students coming into the high school and meets with the art teachers from the elementary and middle schools in Portland regularly. “We work together to plan a full art education, elementary school through high school. It’s both enlightening and fun.”
Art students from Portland schools have the opportunity to display their work at Milo’s Diner throughout the school year. “It’s really an amazing thing,” said Barnes-Uhls. “Milo has provided six large cases for display, and we all take turns exhibiting our classroom art. My students had a display there last November.”
PHS art students have two exhibits coming up:
April 1st through April 22nd, they will be represented at the Sumner County Student Art Show at the Monthaven Cultural Center in Hendersonville.
And on May 11th, PHS students will be included in the Second Annual Strawberry Festival Art Showcase, to be held at the Richland Park Gym from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. Artists or art lovers can contact Shandi to participate at 276-870-6661 or email shandi_711@hotmail.com.
