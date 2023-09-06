When Terry Howser came to pastor Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church in May 1998, little did the Macon County native know what would be ahead of him and his young family. Some 25 years later, Howser has pretty much seen it all and done it all during his tenure. The church gathered last Sunday to celebrate a quarter of a century of Brother Terry’s work for the Lord at Martin’s Chapel, and to reflect on the impact Howser has made not only to the church, but the entire world.
The average stay of a pastor is usually less than five years in most cases and even shorter in others.
Brother Terry has driven close to 400,000 miles from his Lafayette home in those 25 years, and wore out countless cars and trucks in the process. There has been a lot of growth including a Wednesday night ministry where the church picks up area kids, feeds them, and teaches them about the love of Jesus.
From five kids, that ministry has grown to an average of 40 to 50 kids each Wednesday and estimates that 250 kids have come through the doors of the church at one or another each week.
Brother Terry oversaw the 100th anniversary of the church in 2009, preached from the rooftop of the church, and has had his head shaved, been bitten, kicked, spat on, punched, hugged, slapped, bled on, and vomited on.
Late night phone calls and hospital visits have also been a part of Brother Terry’s ministry.
He has also survived a brain tumor and took a six-month hiatus in 2012.
His ministry has also sent Howser to Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica, and Africa.
Brother Terry and the congregation have survived the events of 9-11 and of course, the COVID epidemic in 2020.
During those troubling times, Brother Terry provided a comforting presence. The day after 9-11, Howser, along with pastors from all over the country, had the daunting task of comforting their scared and shocked congregation.
During Covid, Sunday morning sermons were broadcast from his home, and later services were held in the back of the church where people sat in their vehicles under the trees in the front of the building. Wednesday night services were also held from his home.
On a personal level, brother Terry has lost three grandparents, a mom and dad, a mother in-law, father in-law, and a brother in-law while at Martin’s Chapel. He has seen his two children grow into adults.
Brother Terry and wife Audrey are the proud grandparents of two little girls.
The church continues to grow under his ministry and the guidance of the Lord.
