PORNWS-09-06-23 TERRY HOWSER

Church officials present pastor Terry Howser with a plaque celebrating 25 years of service at Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church. Pictured from left to right is Harold Cook, Steve Burnley, Curtis Marlin, Mike Denning, Terry Howser, Jerry Perry, Joey high, and Lucas Sullivan. Not pictured is Kyle Eden.

 Photo Submitted

When Terry Howser came to pastor Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church in May 1998, little did the Macon County native know what would be ahead of him and his young family. Some 25 years later, Howser has pretty much seen it all and done it all during his tenure. The church gathered last Sunday to celebrate a quarter of a century of Brother Terry’s work for the Lord at Martin’s Chapel, and to reflect on the impact Howser has made not only to the church, but the entire world.

The average stay of a pastor is usually less than five years in most cases and even shorter in others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.