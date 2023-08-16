Deputy Callis and K-9 Rex of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, recently completed a rigorous multi-week canine handler school and became certified as a Narcotic Detection and Non-Aggressive Tracking team. This Non-Aggressive Tracking team can be utilized in cases of elderly dementia patients, missing/runaway children, along with detecting narcotics. They will begin working in the coming days. This was made possible by the USPCA AKC Reunite K-9 Grant.

