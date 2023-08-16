Deputy Callis and K-9 Rex of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, recently completed a rigorous multi-week canine handler school and became certified as a Narcotic Detection and Non-Aggressive Tracking team. This Non-Aggressive Tracking team can be utilized in cases of elderly dementia patients, missing/runaway children, along with detecting narcotics. They will begin working in the coming days. This was made possible by the USPCA AKC Reunite K-9 Grant.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Waffle House loses first battle to concerned Portland citizen
- Mayor delivers state of the city talk at chamber luncheon
- Portland High School band gets ready for the season
- Sunflower Days Happening in August at Big Sky Farm
- Portland East falls to White House
- Portland-White House Series History
- Hicks hits the ground running
- Callis, Rex graduated from canine handler school
Most Popular
Articles
- Tractor-trailer crashes after leaving Macon County Fair
- With two HGTV shows, Christina Hall finds success in going solo
- A balancing act
- Lafayette mayor to step aside next year
- Possibilities for the Galen School fall away
- Satterfield honored
- Bobby Gene Austin
- IMPACThought of the Week: A blue-ribbon fair
- Community calendar
- The sound of summer
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.