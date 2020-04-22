The City of Portland voted Monday night on a recommendation to cancel 79th annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution that was before the council came on a recommendation from Portland Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson to Portland Mayor Mike Callis that this year’s festival be cancelled due to the virus. The Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival will not be rescheduled for this year. However, there is a chance that some sort of celebration type gathering could take place once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
“With not knowing what is going to happen, and with so many vendors and organizations that contribute to the festival each year, it would just be impossible to find a date on the calendar that works for everyone,” Ferguson said of the task of trying to reschedule the festival this year. “If things improve and we get to a good place, and we get to place where could plan an event, then I think it would be a sort of a celebration of having come through this.”
The festival has been held annually since 1941, having only been interrupted during World War II, but with virtually the entire United States on lockdown and gatherings of large crowd prohibited, the Strawberry Festival becomes the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival in recent years has drawn approximately 30,000 visitors into downtown Portland and is nearly always the city’s biggest event of the year. It traditionally is held the second Saturday in May with the parade and day of festivities, but events throughout the week begin on Saturday beforehand.
In the resolution presented to the council to vote on Monday night, the resolution in part read, “after extensive consideration and in following the guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Tennessee Governor Lee’s decision to extend the Stay At Home Order through April 30th (Executive Order #27) and then consider a measured approach to reinstating businesses and events, it is with great disappointment that we must cancel the 79th Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.”
The resolution went to say that “the Mayor and Board of Aldermen does not take this decision lightly, but it is the City of Portland’s responsibility to protect the safety of our residents and visitors.”
This year’s festival was to be the first year of some notable changes. For instance, the annual concert and fireworks show, which had been held on Saturday night in previous years, was to be moved to Friday night this year. The Journey tribute band Resurrection was to be the featured act at this year’s case. Saturday’s events were to expand to the parking lot in back of the Chamber of Commerce on McGlothlin Street as well as more events planned across the railroad tracks on South Russell Street. Also, with the concert and fireworks pushed to Friday night, this year’s festival would have ended with the parade on Saturday afternoon.
Ferguson said that plans will go forward to resume the festival in 2021, hopefully when circumstances return to normal.
“Hopefully, next year, we’ll be back bigger and better than ever,” Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.