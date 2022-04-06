Sumner County mayoral candidates responded to an array of submitted questions March 31 during a City Hall forum about how they would address issues if elected.
Mayoral candidates are:
•Chris Taylor, a county commissioner for the past eight years who also is deputy chief of police in Nashville
•Greg Arias works for WHIN Radio as a sports reporter primarily involved with high school football and is a former law enforcement officer
•John Isbell, Sumner County property assessor.
There is no Democrat candidate on the ballot.
The candidates responded to questions about Tax Incremental Financing Districts, pay raises for government employees, water projects, specifically relating to northern Sumner County, potential new schools, tourism, parks, county growth, taxes economic development.
Following are questions posed at the forum at a synopsis of candidates’ replies:
Do you support economic incentives to attract new businesses in the Portland area like the TIF that was done with Tractor Supply? This may include tax increment financing or PILOT to attract new business or industries.
All candidates expressed some degree of support for economic incentives, such as TIF districts. Isbell said any proposed TIF district would need to be vetted thoroughly for a cost analysis and that there needs to be ensured in any such plan there is no competitive disadvantage for existing businesses.
Taylor touted the success of the Portland Tractor Supply TIF and its success. “It can help prevent tax increases, while Arias said he would look at any such proposal on a case-by-case basis and would support a TIF “if it benefitted every citizen of the county.”
How would you propose funding raises for county employees during a time of high inflation?
There was consensus on the need for competitive salaries for government employees. Isbell noted that there must be a plan in place to recruit, train and maintain a strong government workforce.
“Right now, we see our employees falling behind,” he said.
Paying down debt is a key, Arias said, noting that Sumner County debt, “depending on who you talk to,” he said, is anywhere from $330 million to $400 million. “We need to pay down that debt and still be able to give raises needed for employees,” he said.
Taylor stressed that Sumner County is in excellent financial shaped, better than most Tennessee counties, and that the implementation of human resources and IT departments has been important. “What we’ve set for this year is 4%” raises, he said. “We want to protect the ones we have.”
Do you support recovery funds to help Portland and the upper end of the county with the current regional water plan? How will you approach TDEC & our state delegation on matching the 10 million dollars to complete this vitally needed project for the upper end of the county?
“That’s one of the big needs for the northern part of this county,” Arias said. In fact, it’s probably the biggest need for Portland.”
Arias stressed cooperation with state legislators to help provide funding for water projects.
Isbell referred to northern Sumner County’s issues with water supply. “You just don’t understand what it’s like to not have water ... ,” he said. “That’s just a basic function of government to be able to provide.”
Taylor referred to getting the job done while on the commission. “I don’t just support it, I did it,” he said. Sumner County’s success on the water project “is going to be an example for the rest of the state,” he said.
Portland currently has one high school, two middle schools, and four elementary schools. As Portland’s population continues to grow we will need an additional school, at that time would you support the new school even if required a tax increase?
On a potential future tax increase to pay for a new school, Taylor said there would be no need for a tax increase if a new school is needed because “we’re the lowest debt county in the mid-state area. We’re paying off $47 million in debt in the next two years.”
Isbell committed to looking at any needed funding. “We will address it. If I’m county mayor, we’ll look at it in a conservative manner.”
Any tax increase, Arias said, is not ideal. “I don’t support any tax increase on its face, but I don’t think we’ll get to that point ... If we had to, I would have to support it, but I think we can get by without it.”
How do you feel about county tourism? Are we capitalizing on this market and what changes if any would you like to see?
All three candidates at the forum agreed to support tourism efforts. Isbell noted that tourists inject growth in a unique way, saying they spend money here and then leave. “That shifts that burden away from the citizens of Sumner County.”
Taylor touted the permanent revenue mechanism of the hotel-motel tax.
Is the county willing to invest in amenities and upgrades to city parks and school athletics, such as tennis courts, running tracks, etc.?
Improving and perhaps building more parks drew somewhat different responses. “Obviously, for me, it all comes down to finances,” Arias said. “If the county needed to help assist with some of this, I would not be against it. Again, if the numbers work out, and there was no burden on the taxpayers,” he would be supportive of new parks spending.
Isbell said after the county takes care of its core responsibilities, parks spending can be addressed with cities. “I think the cities do a great job,” he said. “I want to work with the cities to help with their parks ... . We have to be fiscally responsible in whatever we do.”
Building consensus is the key to providing great parks, Taylor said, noting that grant money is a key component. “We need to partner (with cities) to make sure they have the matching funds” for grant money pegged for parks.
What do you feel is the best way to plan for county growth?
Isbell said the plan that is in place is “on a shelf gathering dust.
“Let’s build where we need to build and let’s let the community grow at a feasible rate where we can keep up our infrastructure and keep everything going without these tax increases that we’re incurring.”
Taylor said: “It goes back to that previous success thing … We had the privilege of rewriting our regulations which had not been done in over 40 years … . We made it impossible to put an adult business in unincorporated parts of the county. Everybody’s like, why are you worrying about that? Because if you don’t worry about it, those kind of things happen.”
He referred to a county contract with the Greater Nashville Regional Group as a tool to assess where the county should grow.
“We’re paying them $250,000 and what they’re doing is meeting with community groups, they’re assessing infrastructure, they’re assessing future infrastructure, which is related to water broadband and the roads, and they’re helping us to decide what areas can and cannot be built in … .”
Arias stressed the need for a coordinated approach. “We need to work together as a county ... to come up with this plan, because Gallatin and Hendersonville, specifically, are growing exponentially. Portland is having a lot of growth as well … but we’re behind on infrastructure in the form of transportation and roads.
He said the county needs to take steps to guarantee and control growth.
Would you support increasing the local option sales tax from 2.25% to 2.75% like other counties so that the county’s portion goes to schools?
None of the candidates expressed support to raise local options sales tax from 2.5% to 2.75%, though Isbell warned that “I believe we’re structured for a tax increase in 2024 if we do not get a hold of the budget now and understand where we are with it ... . Otherwise, you’re going to see that in 2024.”
Taylor reiterated that “we’ve set ourselves up to have long-term sustainability.
“We’ve got the best county reserves of any county in the state. We don’t need additional sales tax. This county’s in the best shape it’s ever been.”
Would you be willing to support the use of a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the hospital to provide grants to city police and fire departments within the county?
This question sparked a shoot down of sorts from Taylor, who answered that when the hospital was sold, the money was stipulated to be used for economic development, therefore could not be used for the fire department. Also, Isbell said “we have to have a permanent solution to recruit, train and retain the best” for the department. With any such expenditure such as with hospital sales funds, that would set up a need for a tax increase once those funds were exhausted.
By a vote of 20-4, the County Commission recently voted to provide a TIF to assist the Nashville Predators with a development in the Gallatin/Hendersonville area. Please specifically describe why this development is or is not beneficial for Sumner County?
The TIF district in parts of Hendersonville, Gallatin and in an incorporated part of the county drew positive responses from the three candidates, but Arias expressed concern about what he sees as the potential for government expense on road improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.