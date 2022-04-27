Sumner County commissioner, sheriff and road superintendent candidates attended Meet and Greet Your Election Candidates on April 19 at the Temple Theatre in Portland.
The candidates made brief statements to those in attendance ahead of the upcoming May 3 primary.
The following quotes are from those who spoke at the event.
D2 county commissioner candidate Charlotte Caudill“It’s an honor to throw my hat in the ring to serve ... I miss that element of serving. For 57 years, I have worked in nursing. I am a local Portlander, born and raised here. I am involved with the school systems and I am family-led. Portland has been good to me and I would like to give back.”
D2 county commissioner candidate Terry Wright“I have served with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, and at North Sumner Elementary as a school resource officer. I love my kids and I love my country.”
D3 county commissioner candidate Mark Harrison“I have been here all of my life, this is my home. This is where I learned my values. Class of ‘87. Farmers Bank 33 years. Lions Club 25 years. I am currently on the board of directors with the Portland Chamber of Commerce. Portland is a wonderful place to work, live and raise a family. I am running unopposed. Education is very important to me. Sumner and Portland have both seen a great deal of growth. Many are moving here because it’s a wonderful place to be.”
D4 county commissioner candidate Brent Dyer“I have public safety EMS background. I know the biggest concern facing people in Sumner County, and that is critically understaffed 911 and that is a crisis. I currently hold an administrative position in the professional training of the ones I lead. They are the ones that hold your life in their hand, and I take that responsibility very seriously.”
D4 county commissioner candidate Dillon Lamberth“I am a lifelong resident of Portland and the fourth in my generation to live in D4. I have seen the land go from being all farmland, then now to being cut up and subdivided for housing development. And we need to go in and manage that growth in a very responsible way so that we leave Sumner County better than we found it. What makes me different? I am not a medical person like the others that are running. I’ll pass out at a paper cut. I am a financial person, and I am sure that my experience at Farmers Bank will help to serve you.”
D4 county commissioner candidate Michael McClellan“I am a Christian, husband for 20 years, father to three daughters and a conservative. I am originally from Hendersonville. My first career was teaching elementary school for 12 years. I graduated in 2008 from Vanderbilt as a nurse practitioner, which leads to where I am now, which is delivering primary care to elderly patients at assisted living and nursing homes and hospice. Ten years ago, I chose Portland, because this is “the place” to raise my kids.”
D5 county commissioner candidate Alan Driver“I am a Sumner County native. I have lived in Bethpage for 30 years with my wife and son. I was a high school band director for 20 years until I retired last Spring. Police, Fire, EMS and new schools are in my vision for this district. I was elected to the county commission in 2014, and re-elect me with your vote.”
D5 county commission candidate Latoya Holcomb“I am a Portland native, mom, wife, grandma, a minister at the Zion Church in Gallatin, helping out with the youth. I want to help and be there for the people.”
D5 county commissioner candidate Darrell Rogers“For 44 years, I have been a Portland resident, married to my wife for 12 years, and we have two active boys. Education is serious to our family. Public service is what I know, working for the Sumner County Jail as a probation officer and dispatcher. Uncontrolled growth is a concern. Insufficient water for fire services is a concern.”
Road superintendant candidate Brock BurmeisterFor 16 years, I have been married, with three kids, and active members of Creekside Fellowship in Castalian Springs, Tenn. I am currently assistant road superintendant and have been for three years, for a total of 12 years in the department. I have helped with multiple disasters in the county, and have developed a four-year plan, which will improve how we respond to severe weather. I just want to lead with the blue-collar smarts and administrative side of our department, and I want to work for you in Sumner County.”
Road superintendant candidate Toby Ellis“I have lived here for 34 years. I have two sons, and a 35-year career in heavy highway construction. I worked with Jones Brothers and Rogers Group, (Tennessee Department of Transportation) projects, and experience in working with a multi-million dollar budgeting responsibility has given me great tools and skills to utilize in this role, and I am big on safety.”
Road superintendant candidate Richard W. Morris Sr.“I have worked for 23 years on Sumner County highways, running the roller, paving, and promoted to foreman operator. I have worked on bridge crews, building 20 bridges throughout Sumner County. I would like to open the Westmoreland shop back up. We work emergencies, and to improve critical response time, we need Westmoreland’s shop back to running to help in crises. I have laid guard rail myself, so I am a hands-on worker. I have experience in building roads and maintaining them.”
Sumner County sheriff candidate Keith Bean“I have resided in Sumner County for 52 years, 34 of those years I have served in law enforcement, and 30 of those years with the sheriff’s office. I have earned the title of deputy, detective, a sergeant in the school resource office, lieutenant, and retired in June of 2020 specifically to run for sheriff, the reason being you can’t campaign on duty. I have implemented the Internal Affairs Division Against Drugs. Sheriffs have three jobs, run the jails, attend to courts, serve warrants and court orders, and provide security. You can visit electbeanforsheriff.com and see my plan of action.”
Sumner County sheriff candidate Roy “Sonny” Weatherford“I have been sheriff for the last 11 years. I am dedicated to serving Sumner County, its employees, and its citizens, for the past 36 years. I am a lifetime resident of Sumner County. We do advanced training for our employees and increase to 75% closed cases. When I began this career, there were seven employees. Today, we are up to 41. I have completed 4,600 hours of special law enforcement training.”
