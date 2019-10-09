Carson-New Weigh Weight Loss holds ribbon-cutting 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Leader photo by Chris LaddCarson-New Weigh Weight Loss LLC - located at 201 C N. Broadway in Portland - celebrated joining the Portland Chamber of Commerce and opening a new location with a ribbon cutting held on Sept. 23. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Mt. Juliet city commission seeks extra commitments from Project Sam Benefit fashion show and silent auction raises $3,000 Blue Devils win dominant victory Watertown's Oktoberfest, Art Walk draws crowd Purple Tigers race past Westmoreland Wildcats lose third straight, fall to Hendersonville, 30-9 Mt. Juliet tackling email, texting transparency McNaughten's laugh will be missed Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLebanon police release details of Moss arrestCity Council approves $250,000 for Mitchell House renovationDeath NoticesLebanon sidewalk committee to work on accessibilityDeath NoticesKindness counts LSSD building a gentler worldCircuit court clerk charged with DUITwo recent homicides remain unresolvedIsaac Bracken DouglasLinda Rebekah Smith Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Oct 12 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Oct 12, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.