The City of Portland has cancelled both the census block party scheduled for April 4 and the city-wide Easter Egg Hunt, set for April 5 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know all of you are aware that April 4 and April 5 we have two big events coming up in our community. April 4 is our census block party, and April 5 is the Easter Egg Hunt. Based on everything the CDC is telling us and our governor is telling us, that would not be a good idea to host either one of those,” Mayor Mike Callis announced at the March 16 meeting of the Portland City Council. “We want to bring that before you because we think we probably need to go ahead and cancel both of those events. It’s probably not the best time to do that.
“We’re hoping with the census that they’re looking at maybe pushing the deadlines back that they had already set. I think that would be very smart, because odds are, that with the kind of fear that’s already out there, nobody is going to want to attend those kinds of events anyway. We don’t want to be assembling people when we’re told not to assemble people.”
In addition to cancelling those two events, the Portland Chamber of Commerce, city offices and plenty of businesses around Portland are either on limited and restricted visitation or closed altogether because of the coronavirus threat.
Mayor Callis was supposed to have held a luncheon on March 17 for the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly gathering. Instead, that meeting was live-streamed, and Callis also spoke at that gathering of the cancellation of the Census Block Party and Easter Egg Hunt.
The Chamber of Commerce has cancelled all events through the end of March, and will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to CDC and government recommendations regarding any future events.
“We’ve cancelled a lot of the things we’ve had going on from a network standpoints. We’ve cancelled all our events through the end of the month, ribbon-cuttings and things like that to abide by the recommendations at this point. Hopefully, we’ll get back to life as normal,” Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson said.
The Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street has been closed, but those needing to contact the chamber can do so on Facebook or by telephone at 616-325-9032, as the staff will be working from home.
City Hall’s temporary offices are closed to the public. Only the drive-thru at the 107 North Broadway location remains open for people to pay their water and sewer bills or to request about hookups. Anyone needing more information about city business can call 615-325-6776.
Hands of Hope, located at 101-C South Russell Street, has been handing out lunches to children in need and continues to do so currently between 9 a.m. and noon each day.
Daniel Garcia, owner of El Azteca and Senor Fajitas in Portland announced Saturday that his restaurants would be offering a Student Fiesta Pack each Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for children in need of a meal.
“With four children of our own, three grandchildren and one new baby on the way, we understand the difficult position families are faced with in ensuring food for their children,” Garcia.
The offer is for children at both Portland locations as well as restaurants owned by the Garcias in Orlinda and Hartsville.
The Portland Police Department’s lobby and the Portland Fire Department lobbies at both locations are closed to the public. For police assistance that is non-emergency in nature, call 615-451-3838 for dispatch. For the fire department, call 615-325-5649. As always, in a true emergency, dial 911.
Both major grocery stores in Portland — Food Lion and Cash Saver — remain open to the public.
Restaurants in the Portland area are offering only drive-thru or curbside service for the time being. On Sunday, March 22, Gov. Bill Lee declared that no restaurants in the state could have in-room dining and order all gyms closed as well.
