The Portland Chamber of Commerce has added a new face to its staff.
Lacey Eddy has been hired part-time by the Portland Chamber of Commerce to assist with marketing and events as well as multi-tasking for organization.
Eddy grew up in Joelton and graduated from Davidson Academy in 2007. She lived in Joelton until going to college at Western Kentucky. She now lives in White House with her husband Gavin and daughters Hadley, 4, and Sutton, 1. Prior to joining the Portland Chamber staff, Eddy worked for four years as events and program coordinator for the Goodlettsville Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited because it’s close to home and I love to help out in my local community,” Eddy said. “I’m eager to meet the people in the community. Sherri (Ferguson) does fantastic job, and I’ve seen what she does during last four years in the chamber world. I hope to try to provide the same excitement and passion that she does in her job.”
Ferguson, the Portland Chamber of Commerce director, welcomed Eddy to a staff that also includes Kristen Daughtry and Freda Scott.
“At the end of last year Freda expressed to me her plans to reduce her days and partially retire at the end of 2020. As God would have it, He started making a plan,” Ferguson said. “I had not started looking and the connection just happened. God’s timing will allow Lacey to train and develop a relationship with our team and members while working alongside Freda.
“Lacey is a great addition to the Portland Chamber of Commerce Team. Her drive for excellence, experience in Chamber world and positive personality will make her a perfect fit. I know the Portland Community will welcome her and her family with open arms.”
With the community and the world at large in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, Eddy didn’t get the usual introduction around town, but instead met a number of people in a virtual setting as here introduction to Portland.
“My first day was April 2, and I met everyone over Zoom,” Eddy said. “It is a little unusual and it’s strange because everything is over zoom right now and haven’t even got to meet any of the members yet.”
For now, Eddy will be working on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will be assisting with a number of events, once things get back to normal and the restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.
“I’ll be assisting with marketing and will also be helping Kristen with events whenever she needs help. My title is marketing assistant, but we’re all multi-tasking here,” Eddy said.
