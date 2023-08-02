The Portland Chamber of Commerce has announced the selectees for its 2023-24 Portland Leadership class. In this program, participants attend seven one-day sessions over seven months. They are allowed to miss one full session but are encouraged to make up the matching session in the following year’s program.

Tuition for Portland Leadership is $300, which includes the cost of all outings and meals. Candidates are expected to discuss the program’s time constraints with their employers before applying.

