The Portland Chamber of Commerce has announced the selectees for its 2023-24 Portland Leadership class. In this program, participants attend seven one-day sessions over seven months. They are allowed to miss one full session but are encouraged to make up the matching session in the following year’s program.
Tuition for Portland Leadership is $300, which includes the cost of all outings and meals. Candidates are expected to discuss the program’s time constraints with their employers before applying.
The 22 selectees for this year’s class are:
Ashley Hunter — CBC Title & Escrow
Barry Young — Temple Theatre
Benjamin Blaylock — Dumpsters on Demand
Brandon McGuire — City of Portland
Brian Woodall — Exit Realty Garden Gate Team
Carrie DiPiazza — Macy’s Logistics
Carrie Kiebler — Macy’s Logistics
Cathie Weaver — Community Member
Christina Loy — Community Member
Courtney Clements — Fastenal
Dave Snook — Abrahamson Chiropractic
Emily Groves — Cumberland Connect
Haleigh Gregory — Sumner Regional Medical Center
Jacob Robertson — City of Portland
Jess Birdwell — Exit Realty Garden Gate Team
Kelly Stephenson — Seniors Helping Seniors
Kenneth Henry — Walgreens
LaToya Holcomb — City of Portland Councilwoman
Lisa Perry — Sumner Regional Medical Center
Liz Rohl — Community Member
Steven Graves — City of Portland
Sonja Ellis — Triple AAA Enterprises
The sessions are scheduled for one eight-hour day each month, usually on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Opportunities are provided for the participants to engage with Portland business, and civic and community leaders — interactions designed to promote awareness of local issues and challenges. A variety of formats are planned, including lectures, panel discussions, demonstrations, workshops, field trips, and special projects.
In addition to the one-day-a-month sessions, participants are required to select an additional activity, such as attending a city government meeting, shadowing a police officer during a regular shift, or researching a local non-profit organization. The participants are required to give presentations about their chosen activity.
The collective class will also address a need in Portland that has been identified through the Leadership classes and present a detailed report exploring the issue.
Most of this year’s Leadership classes have been scheduled, and include:
• Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 — Mixer ($15 for Alumni)
• Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 — Opening Day
• Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 — Quality of Life & Tourism Day
• Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 — Education Day
• Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 — Government Day
• Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 — Economy Day
• Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 — State Government Day / Capitol Visit
• Friday, March 22, 2024 — Public Safety Day / Closing
• Thursday, April 11, 2024, 6 p.m. — Leadership Graduation
Kristen Daughtry, the Chamber’s Events Director, stated, “The Leadership Portland program benefits the community by helping individuals come together to learn more about the community where they live, work, play, and do business. The individuals coming through the class can take what they have learned about themselves and apply it to their daily lives and their work. They also can become more involved in non-profits and community organizations through learning about them through the program as well as create lasting friendships and connections.”
Other cities across the state have similar leadership programs. “However,” Daughtry explained, “Each Leadership program — just like each Chamber of Commerce — looks different, depending on the community it’s in.”
