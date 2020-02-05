The Portland Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2019 Awards Dinner on Feb. 11 at Southern Occasions Event Center to honor those businesses and individuals who excelled last year.
“We are acknowledging and giving out our awards, and we will have the local media giving out their awards as well. As with all years, there are many that could be chosen, but we try not to choose anyone that has won in the last five years,” Chamber director Sherri Ferguson said. “We have some that could be nominated every year, but we do try to spread it around and involve more businesses and people in the community. It’s just a way for us to honor the ones that are doing so much for our community.”
There are four business-related categories and there are three nominations in each division.
Nominees for 2019 Industry of the Year are Dorman Products, U.S. Tsubaki, Inc. and Shoals Technologies Group.
The three businesses up for Large Business of the Year are CF Transportation, Renewal by Andersen and The Shoppes at Occasions.
Small Business of the Year nominees are Milo Café, Shifflett Law Firm, PLLC and Spine Stop Chiropractic.
Those in the running for Non-Profit of the Year for 2019 are Circle M Farms, Generation Church and the Portland Rotary Club.
In addition to recognizing these nominees, there are a number of other individual awards that are given out both by the chamber and various media outlets.
Those presented by the Chamber include the Community Impact Awards, the New Business of the Year and Ambassador of the Year.
The Portland Leader presents the Educator of the Year Award to a Portland teacher.
The Business Leader of the Year is presented by the Portland Sun, and the Public Safety Award is sponsored by WQKR Radio.
Doors at the Southern Occasions Event Center, located at 107 North Russell Street, open at 5:30 p.m. for networking followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person, and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Feb. 7. For more information, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032.
