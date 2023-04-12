Portland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of Big Poppa Corn Store this past Saturday, April 1st in Portland. Numerous people attended the event including Portland Mayor Mike Callis.
Big Poppa offers numerous selections of popcorn Strawberries n Cream, Vanilla Cinnamon Drizzle, Gourmet Caramel Crunch, Sweet n Salty Kettle Corn, and Carmel Salted Drizzel, to name a few.
