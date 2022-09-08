Portland Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Sherri Ferguson loves to shine the spotlight on talented individuals and unique businesses in Portland. Seeking out new ways to do that is her prime directive.
So when longtime Portland resident and professional voice-over actor Troy Holden approached Ferguson with the idea of starting a podcast featuring Portland residents, she was intrigued. Holden, a chamber member of many years, wanted to find a way to give back to the community he loved. A podcast seemed like a perfect vehicle.
“Podcasts have become popular in the last several years,” Holden said, “at least in part because people can listen to them whenever they want to, and practically wherever they want to.”
In their early discussions about the podcast, Ferguson and Holden agreed that they didn’t want it to be too long. “My vision,” said Ferguson, “was that it would be about 15 minutes — the length of time for the average person in Portland to drive to work in the morning.”
And with that, the podcast was named: The Portland Chamber Morning Brew.
After landing on a name and ideal length, the planning took off.
“We had all the elements,” Ferguson said. “The essential one was Troy Holden. As a professional voice actor, he not only brings his golden Southern voice into the mix, but also his expertise.”
“One of the outcomes of the pandemic is a great leap forward in the ability to do all kinds of things remotely,” Holden said. “This is true in a lot of fields, and in the podcasting world, maybe even more so. I use a terrific recording platform called Zencaster, which means nobody has to travel to a studio. We can record the entire podcast remotely.”
Ferguson was already a fan of Holden’s abilities. “Having Troy available to us in Portland is a real boon,” she said. “He did all the voice-overs for our Strawberry Festival commercials, which were aired on Channels 2, 4 and 5, and they were spectacular. It makes me very excited about Morning Brew.”
Four episodes of Morning Brew are already available. The first podcast features Ferguson, who talks about the chamber’s mission and introduces the new podcast. Episode two features Mayor Mike Callis, which is followed, in episode three, by the story of Michelle Harbin’s journey to becoming the owner of Harbin Hollow Local Market. The fourth episode is a conversation with Jasca Russell, proprietor of Southern Creations Event Center and Catering.
“There are so many interesting souls in Portland,” Ferguson said. “It really is a delicious brew. We are lucky to have talented people ready and willing to do the work of communicating what a special place Portland is.”
Morning Brew can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Google Play, and also on the chamber of commerce website at https://www.portlandcofc.com.
