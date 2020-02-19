The Portland Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner last Tuesday night at the Southern Occasions Event Center with a number of businesses and individuals honored for their outstanding accomplishments for 2019.
After honoring 2019 board chairman Donna Sadler, and installing 2020 board officers, including 2020 chairman Bonnette Dawson, the Chamber and sponsored awards were presented at the event.
The Chamber handed out two Community Impact Awards to Front Porch Senior Living and Portland Pay it Forward.
The Portland Leader presented the Educator of the Year Award to Portland East Middle School social studies teacher Julie Williams.
Following that, John Keck of Portland Utilities Construction was honored as business leader of the year by the Portland Sun.
The Public Safety Award for the Firefighter of the Year went to Josh Law and was presented by WQKR Radio and the Sun.
The Public Safety Award for the Police Officer of the Year was given to Officer Carrington Ferguson.
Ambassador of the Year for 2019 was presented by the Chamber of Commerce to Rita Taylor, who is heavily involved with Relay For Life in Portland as well as other activities.
The award for Non-Profit of the Year went to Generation Church, while the Small Business of the Year award went to Spine Stop Chiropractic.
Shoppes at Occasions was chosen as the Large Business of the Year. Shoals Technology was honored as the Industry of the Year.
The Chamber also gave out an award for New Business of the Year. That honor went to Michele Harbin of Harbin Hollow.
Also, the Chamber president Sherri Ferguson recognized Freda Scott for her 10 years of service with the Chamber.
