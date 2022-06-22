The Portland Chamber of Commerce gathered on Main Street to celebrate its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, June 14.
Everyone gathered for a family-style dinner, catered by Big Al’s Hometown Catering. Dinner was followed by activities such as cornhole and axe throwing, sponsored by other various chamber members.
Graphic Obsessions organized a photo collage for everyone to reminisce on past memories, while SignGypsies Country Confetti set up a photo booth for members to commemorate the evening.
Live music was performed by Dean and Jerry filled the air as everyone took the opportunity to laugh and catch up.
A door prize worth over $200 was awarded to Kathie Killebrew, thanks to a group of other sponsors.
Lacey Eddy of the chamber mentioned that the night was planned to be relaxing.
Sherri Ferguson, chamber president and CEO, explained that the purpose of the evening
was to allow members to take a night to enjoy all that they have accomplished together over the years.
The chamber works to plan events and fundraisers to benefit
the community, such
as the Middle
Tennessee Strawberry Festival, job fairs, training for business leaders and business networking.
Another major
event is the Back to School Bash, which
will be on Saturday,
July 23 from 8 a.m.
to 11 a.m. at Richland Park.
