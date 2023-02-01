PORNWS-02-01-23 Job Fair

Bill Anderson and Evan Kelly of Nabholz prepare for the job fair.

Fifteen businesses signed up to participate in a job fair hosted by Portland’s Chamber of Commerce at the Portland Library on Friday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The fair is organized in partnership with the American Job Center of Tennessee, located in Gallatin.

According to Kristen Daughtry, the Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Event Director, a local industry reached out to them, requesting help with finding employees. Recognizing that quite a few businesses were experiencing the same problem, the Chamber decided to host a job fair. “We want to do what we can to get the word out about available jobs in the area,” said Daughtry. “That’s one of the chamber’s main purposes.”

