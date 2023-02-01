Fifteen businesses signed up to participate in a job fair hosted by Portland’s Chamber of Commerce at the Portland Library on Friday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The fair is organized in partnership with the American Job Center of Tennessee, located in Gallatin.
According to Kristen Daughtry, the Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Event Director, a local industry reached out to them, requesting help with finding employees. Recognizing that quite a few businesses were experiencing the same problem, the Chamber decided to host a job fair. “We want to do what we can to get the word out about available jobs in the area,” said Daughtry. “That’s one of the chamber’s main purposes.”
This is the second time the chamber has partnered with the American Job Center (AJC), the first being in 2022.
Heather Lane, who leads the Business Services Team, and is the Sumner County Veterans Employment Representative, said that AJC is a rich resource on both sides of the job equation. Those people looking for work as well as those looking for workers.
“We always advise the businesses in the chamber to upload all of their available job information onto AJC’s website: jobs4tn.gov,” added Daughtry. This jobs website was created and is maintained by the State of Tennessee Department of Labor Workforce Development. Lane said that the site sees a lot of traffic and is an effective first step for a business recruiter.
Land said the Job Center is building a face-to-face presence in Sumner County and the surrounding area as well. “All of us at AJC enjoy hosting job fairs,” said Lane. “We all love to facilitate the ‘jobseeker handshake.’ That’s what we call it when a company finds the person they’re looking for and a job seeker finds just the right job. They shake hands, and they’re off to a great start.”
Lane said that job fairs also create opportunities to spread the word about AJC resources. Located in Gallatin, the facility offers a wealth of services. “We have professionals available to help with the job search, resume writing, or even unemployment claims. We have workshops to help people prepare for interviews, how to dress for the job, and we have computers people can use, with free internet service.”
AJC also offers paid training programs. “We’re starting a program in February for people interested in carpentry, concrete, craft labor, drywall, electrical — a whole variety of construction trades,” said Lane. “It’s an eight-week skilled trade training program, and it’s paid. It’s a great way to get started in a career, and for the companies partnering with us in the program. Well, they’re training people to learn the jobs they need to fill.”
On Friday, representatives of the businesses participating in the job fair were positive. “There’s been a steady stream of folks coming through,” said Krista McNeese from Staffeasy, “which gives me time to talk to people and find out what they’re looking for in a job.”
Bill Gates of Food Warming Equipment (FWE) said he thought he had found someone that was the right fit for his maintenance specialist opening. “He had never heard of us,” said Gates, “but thanks to the job fair, he may end up coming to work for us.”
Other companies participating in the job fair were Gastite, HR Sources and Solutions, LEE Company, Luttrell Staffing, Maple Cottage Assisted Living Transitions, Nabholz, Shoals, Signature Healthcare, Softpath System, Staffeasy, Top of the Ridge restaurant, Unipres, U.S. Tsubaki and VIP Children’s Clinic.
Those interested in researching job opportunities with these companies or others can check the American Job Center database by logging into jobs4tn.gov. Businesses can also upload their information on the site.
Those interested in acquiring information about the paid training program offered through AJC can email Jacob.pease@tn.gov or call 615-451-5800.
Information about the Portland business community can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.portlandcofc.com/, or by calling 615-325-9032.
