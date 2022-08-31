The Portland Chamber of Commerce will be getting a new home after the city of Portland agreed to lease a downtown building given to the city by Farmers National Bank.
The chamber is at 106 Main St., but when the new location at 107 North Broadway is spruced up, the chamber will relocate.
“The chamber does a good job for us,” Mayor Mike Callis said. “So I’m excited for them. They’ve got to figure some things out, get somebody in there and see how are we going to fix this thing and make it happen.”
The former bank location needs some sprucing up. Chamber president and CEO Sherri Ferguson said renovation should take about 12 months or so.
“We are excited,” she said. “We’re running out of space, so we’ve been looking for what we can do to find more space.”
Plans are to sell the current downtown location when the North Broadway location is ready for occupancy.
“When they put that up for sale, somebody will buy it,” Callis said, noting that the Main Street has become a centerpiece for Portland events, with several restaurants and businesses in place there.
The city council voted a few months ago on the potential for the lease, and after two readings and a public hearing on it, the council on Aug. 22 voted to offer the lease for 15 years.
With the new space available, the chamber intends to incorporate three venues into one — the chamber, a new visitors center and a co-starter program, which would be an opportunity for new businesses to operate out of the chamber office while getting started.
“I would like to do a co-starter program where businesses wanting to get up and running and are not sure if their model is viable for Portland area — and they want an inexpensive way to kind of test their product — they can come in and use a community room set up for people to work online, and they can use our internet, with a monthly fee that’s reasonable,” Ferguson said. “They can just try it out and see if that’s a business that will work without going in debt and trying to get a building up their own.”
The leased-building has good visibility for those coming into the city on Hwy. 52 and will be an easy stop for those looking for more information about the city, Ferguson said.
