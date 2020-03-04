The 79th annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival will run May 5-9 with the biggest day of the festival, as usual, taking place on Saturday, May 9.
But for this year’s festival there are some notable changes that will take place on Friday and Saturday.
The annual concert and fireworks show, which has closed the festival in recent years, will be moved to Friday night with the festival day on Saturday officially concluding after the afternoon strawberry parade.
In moving the concert and fireworks show to Friday night, the festival will have more of a full weekend feel and also make for not such a long day on Saturday for vendors, city workers and volunteers.
“Part of it was that it is such a long day Saturday. Some people, the vendors and people involved, start setting up at 5:30 a.m., and then after the parade, if it’s a hot day, people are ready to go home,” said Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce. “So part of that decision was spreading things out so people could enjoy it a little bit more and not be here for such a long day.”
Daughtry said not only will the move shorten the length of the festival on Saturday, but it becomes a safety issue as well.
“It’s a safety issue too, not just for our volunteers, but for police, fire, the street department, sanitation. A lot of times they ended up working 15 to 18 hour days that day. Maybe by spreading it out, that will cut down on some of the overtime and things that we have going on,” she said.
This year’s concert will be highlighted by Resurrection, a cover band that looks and sounds like the ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock band Journey. Their show consists of sound-alike renditions of many of Journey’s biggest hits, including such hits as “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Lights,” “Who’s Crying Now,” and “Separate Ways.”
“We will actually have live music that starts on Friday, May 8 at 5 o’clock and that will go till about 9 after the fireworks. We’ll have live music, vendors and some activities going on,” Daughtry said. “Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, will start at 7, and the fireworks will start at 8:30.”
The changes to a Friday night show could also allow more out of town visitors to make a night of it by arriving on Friday and staying through Saturday rather than just a one-day visit. The hope is that it also will allow more local people to attend as well.
‘[And then, hopefully our local people will be able to come. We have so many organizations that are involved in making the festival what it is. Everybody is worn out and ready to go home. Hopefully, this will allow people to come and sit and enjoy,” Daughtry said. “Then, too, you have people coming in from out of town that maybe would spend the night and spend more money here in Sumner County.”
Daughtry said that most people have had a positive reaction to the decision to move the concert and fireworks show to Friday evening.
“Everything that we have heard so far has been positive. I think people are excited. I think it’s such a long day that this will help alleviate some of that,” she said. “It’s always usually Mothers’ Day weekend, and this will allow the vendors and city workers to get everything cleaned up and get out a little earlier.”
While the concert and fireworks show moving to Friday night is the biggest change, it is not the only modification for this year’s festival. An additional vendor area and a stage will be set up in the parking lot behind the Chamber of Commerce office.
“We will have a new vendor area that will be behind the chamber office off McGlothlin Street. We will also have a music stage back there that will be playing music all day like our main stage,” Daughtry said. “We’ll also are adding a magic show and will have a stage for that off North Russell Street. There will be shows at 11, 1 and 3, and it will be a free event to the public that will be fun for the kids.”
There will also be robocars present in the area from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. for kids to have their pictures made with. The robocars will be in the new vendor area behind the chamber office and will feature people dressed as robocars, which are similar to the Transformers.
