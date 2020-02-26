A Franklin, Ky., man is facing multiple charges after he led police on a car chase before crashing his vehicle into a tree on Denning Ford Road on Feb. 13.
Kurtis Rippy, 29, of 1951 Macedonia Road, Franklin, Ky., initially pulled his green Chrysler 300 into a parking lot at the Portland Mapco at around 11 p.m., near where a Portland Police officer was on patrol. The car had a temporary tag, and the driver was wearing a beanie-type hat. The officer in the parking lot noticed the tag light on the back of the vehicle was not working. The officer began pursuit of Rippy and tried to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 109 and Village Drive. Instead of stopping, Rippy accelerated and went through the stop sign at the intersection of Village Drive and Jackson Road.
Rippy proceeded to cross Highway 52 on Jackson Road without stopping and then ran another stop sign as he head on North Broadway (109 North) with the officer still in pursuit. The chase continued with Rippy at one point driving in the wrong lane with oncoming traffic having to pull off the road to avoid a collision.
The suspect then ran a light at Kirby Road and turned right onto Kirby before going through a four-way stop at the intersection of Kirby, North Russell Street and Westland. The driver then proceeded onto Westland and turned onto Denning Ford Road before taking a left onto Airport Road and then getting back on Denning Ford Road.
At 795 Denning Ford Road, Rippy lost control of the car and slammed into a tree in the yard with officers still in pursuit.
Rippy excited the vehicle on the passenger’s side and stated to officers that he was the passenger. However, no one else exited the car, and Rippy was seen wearing a beanie hat, similar to the one the officer saw him wearing at Mapco.
In addition to an evading arrest charge, Rippy also had no driver’s license. Rippy was charged also with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.
He was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail where his bond was set at $30,000 with a court date scheduled for April 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.