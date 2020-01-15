The Portland Police Department said goodbye to a combined six decades of experience at the Jan. 6 city council meeting when Mayor Mike Callis and the council honored retiring Police Chief Anthony Heavner and long-time officer Kenneth Rippy.
Rippy, who had risen from the ranks of patrolman to lieutenant in 32 and a half years on the police force, is a Portland native. He was presented a plaque first by Heavner and Mayor Callis read a proclamation as Rippy was presented with his service weapon. Also, as part of his retirement, he was given an honorary promotion to the rank of captain.
“I want to just thank everybody. It means a lot to me,” Rippy said upon receiving the proclamation, weapon and honorary promotion.
Alderman Jody McDowell, himself a Sumner County Sheriff’s Department deputy and former Portland Police officer praised Rippy for his work and friendship.
“Kenneth is one of my dear friends. I started in the department when I got out of high school and he was there then. I always tell him, ‘He looks exactly now like he did 20-something years ago.’ He was one of the ones that trained me, and I won’t ever forget some of the stuff he taught me,” McDowell said.
Mayor Callis then presented Heavner with a plaque and a proclamation for his time as police chief in Portland. Heavner spent the final four of his 31 years in law enforcement as Portland’s police chief.
Heavner announced last week that he is retiring effective Jan. 15 to take a job with Kroger dealing with asset protection in the Memphis area to be closer to family and to help him and his wife tend to their parents, whose health is declining.
“I want to thank everyone. This has been a very tough decision, but Suzanne and I decided over the holidays that it would be in our best interests to seek opportunities back home to tend to our parents with their health declining,” Heavner told those at the council meeting. “An opportunity literally fell in my lap. … It just kind of all lined up and that’s what I needed to do. I really appreciate all the support I’ve gotten for the council, all my co-workers and all the friends I’ve made in the community. I’ll be back from time to time and I hope to maintain those friendships.
“It was tough to walk away and I think the mayor saw that in his office the other day, but it was something we needed to do.”
Callis also introduced Lt. Jason Williams as the city’s new interim police chief replacing Heavner.
