Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church is giving away coats Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Masonic Lodge located at 507 Hwy. 52 east from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coats will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
Church Announcement
Megan Purazrang
Editor
