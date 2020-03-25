With the coronavirus pandemic limiting contact and creating the term “social distancing” in our vocabularies, many citizens are self-quarantining or at least limiting the amount of time they are out and about and around other people.
As a result, many churches in the Portland area decided to go to online services this past weekend and will likely continue that trend for the next few weeks. Generation Church on Highway 52 West is one of the churches that went to online services.
Pastor Brandon Petty and the worship band recorded a service and then played it on Facebook for the congregation as the church normally has five services per weekend.
“That’s the great thing about Facebook. We can pre-record the service and release it as if it’s live. We do it in an empty auditorium. We pre-record it and put it out this weekend and we are encouraging people to take the next steps,” Petty said.
Petty said the Generation team has the capability of helping other smaller churches that might not have the resources to do online services, and that those churches can reach out to him for help if they are interested in getting started.
“Our resources and our team can help if they interested in how do I get a message out to my church,” Petty said. “They can contact us and we would love to help them video tape their message for them. With some smaller churches, if they’re not meeting in person, they could be close to shutting their doors, if don’t have the money saved up or the financial ability to be able to pay the bills and keep the doors open.”
Generation is also part of an online revival that originated with a group called Renovation Church in Gallatin that is seeking to use the distress of not being able to meet, and overcome that by using technology to get the message of Christ out.
Other churches in Portland also used online services and even radio with their services this past Sunday.
Shane Montandon of the Portland Church of Christ held a live stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and the church’s broadcast was also picked up local radio station WQKR.
“We are going to live stream on Sunday mornings at 10 and we have a radio spot that goes over the air on WQKR,” Montandon said, “Also, Sam Thrasher, our youth minister, is starting a daily devotional that will address some of the things we are facing with the quarantine. We haven’t come up with a name for it yet, but the idea is to grow together while we’re alone. All our services are cancelled right now, but we are going to take this week by week because this is a fluid situation.”
Bob Moon of Portland First Baptist Church, whose services are streamed and broadcast on WQKR at 11 a.m., said that it is important that churches do their part during the pandemic to comply with government wishes to stop the spread of the virus, but also to encourage each other in such a terrible time.
“Congregations love to get together and love to hug, shake hands, or otherwise embrace each other. Congregating and touching are huge ways the virus can spread. By not gathering, church members are contributing to the welfare of the community by doing all they can to break the virus’ pathways,” Moon said. “Many churches are using creative ways to stay in touch with each other as well as hold virtual worship services online. Our church, First Baptist of Portland, is worshiping together at home by tuning in on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. to 101.7 FM or watching Facebook Live on the First Baptist Portland Facebook page.
“We will do a Wednesday Night Facebook Devotional at 6:30 P.M. We also plan to add daily testimonies of encouragement from church members on our Facebook. I am encouraged because God’s people are full of faith and compassion. When we begin worshiping side-by-side in the future, we will appreciate this privilege anew. Read and meditate on Psalm 43. God is still on His throne.”
