A man who was charged with a number of burglaries in Sumner County, including three Dollar General Stores, said he stole cigarettes from the stores in order to trade them for drugs.
Terry Lamont Marsh, 47, of 724 Yowell Ave., Madison, has been charged in connection to two break-ins at Dollar General Stores in Portland and Bethpage over a span of three days, as well as a break-in at the Sudden Service Station in Gallatin as well.
Marsh was caught on. Feb. 21 by the Hendersonville Police Department after they stopped the car that he was driving. That vehicle was seen in surveillance video in the robberies that took place at the other businesses.
Marsh was first transported to the Gallatin Police Department where he was questioned about the Sudden Service break-in that took place on Feb. 20, Marsh admitted to burglarizing the Sudden Service store in Gallatin. A large rock was thrown through the window of the neighboring Blue Grill Barbeque store to gain entrance inside, according to the police affidavit. Marsh was then seen using the rock again to break the dividing glass between the businesses to enter the Sudden Service. Once inside the convenience store, he began filling a garbage bag with 10 cartons of cigarettes and numerous single packs, as well as taking rolls of pennies.
In the Bethpage robbery on Feb. 18, a rock had been thrown through the window there and cigarettes were also stolen. Marsh stated that he did not remember going to Bethpage or robbing the store there. He told police that he had been drinking at a friend’s house that day and doing crack cocaine. He stated that he had been trading stolen cigarettes for drugs. Surveillance video showed the suspect in the crime committing a similar act to the Gallatin robbery. Clothing found in Marsh’s car matched clothes that the suspect in the Bethpage robbery was wearing. Marsh also has a criminal history from 2014 of committing similar crimes.
With Marsh in custody, Portland officers, who had been investigating break-in at the Dollar General at 1070 North Broadway on Feb. 20, matched clothing in the vehicle to what was found in surveillance video there. In the Portland robbery, Marsh stole approximately $650 worth of cigarettes and left in a car matching the description of his vehicle.
Marsh stated that he no longer had the cigarettes from the Portland robbery, and that he had sold them for $2 per pack for money to buy drugs.
In the Portland robbery, Marsh is charged with vandalism over $1,000, theft under $1,000 and burglary. His bond was set at $15,000.
In the Bethpage break-in, Marsh is charged with burglary with bond set at $15,000.
In the Gallatin incident, Marsh is charged with vandalism, burglary and driving on a revoked license. Bond in that case was set at $20,000.
Marsh is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 18 to face all the charges.
