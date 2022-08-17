The public can learn more about the Portland Police Department through the Portland Police Citizens Academy.
This is the second year the academy has been held. Participants meet once a week on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for eight weeks. Most sessions are held at the Portland Police Department.
The 2022 academy is expected to begin toward the end of September.
“This is something we started last year,” Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said. “It’s a great public relations tool. We plan to do it every year.”
Williams, who has been Portland Police Chief since January 2020, said other police departments in the area have academies and having an academy in Portland had been discussed for a few years before actually getting it started.
“It’s a good way for the public to interact with the police department,” he said. “It’s a good way to connect with the community.”
Topics covered by the academy include: patrol, traffic crash investigations, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, S.W.A.T., negotiators, drug task force and much more.
The Portland Police Citizens Academy page on the City of Portland website says “Community members will leave with a much greater understanding of law enforcement operations, specifically within the City of Portland.”
Requirements for applicants are must be 18 years of age, or older; have no felony convictions; have no misdemeanor convictions within five years of application and completion of a background check.
A letter from Williams on the citizens academy page says a limited number of applicants will be accepted and completion of the application and a clear background investigation will not guarantee participation.
Applications are available at the Portland Police Department or on the City of Portland, Tennessee website cityofportlandtn.gov/police then click the Citizens Police Academy link.
Friday, Aug. 19 is the application deadline for the 2022 academy. The website says the academy is held each fall and applications are accepted after July 1 for the upcoming class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.