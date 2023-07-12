PORNWS-07-12-23 BAD BOYS TENT

Bad Boys Fireworks blown down and people helping are shown.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Bad Boys Fireworks tent collapsed, blown down by storm with wind gusts during the night on Friday, June 30.

Co-owners Joe Rush and Jodie Powell said the tent blew over around 8:30 p.m. “Literally within minutes, people started showing up to help set it back up,” said Rush. “I think the tent was back up in a little over two hours.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.