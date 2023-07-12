Bad Boys Fireworks tent collapsed, blown down by storm with wind gusts during the night on Friday, June 30.
Co-owners Joe Rush and Jodie Powell said the tent blew over around 8:30 p.m. “Literally within minutes, people started showing up to help set it back up,” said Rush. “I think the tent was back up in a little over two hours.”
Powell, who is the Vice Mayor of Portland, has a long history in the fireworks business. “I started selling fireworks when I was about 14-years-old. Back then, I had the only tent in Portland,” he said. “And never in my history have I had a tent blow over.”
Powell said the tent was rented from Nashville Tent and Awning. “When you have a tent set up over several weeks, you keep an eye on it. You expect to run out and brace the poles when there’s rain. That’s just part of it. But when the wind and storm came up on Friday, the whole thing started buckling.” Powell pointed out the double straps alongside the tent. “Those straps are doubled now, but before Friday night, we only had single straps. They came and doubled the straps on Saturday.”
Almost $30,000 of merchandise was lost in the collapse. “When the tent fell, it protected a small number of fireworks in the middle, but almost everything else was destroyed,” he said. “It was raining so hard that the water just gushed in, and it filled up like a swimming pool,” he said. “So, the tables collapsed, and all the fireworks landed in the water. Of course, they were unrecoverable.”
Powell and Rush both marveled at how quickly the tent was put back up. “The turnout was incredible,” Powell said. “Joey and I just stood back and cried. People brought their tractors, and even our competitors came. They were the first ones here.”
Powell and Rush have operated Bad Boys Fireworks for 30 years. “We sell through midnight on July 5th, per our permit,” Powell explained. “We usually have a lot of shoppers on the 5th. They think they can get good deals, and we do offer good prices. But you have to be careful, the last few years we sold out on July 4th, so the ones who showed up on July 5th were out of luck.”
Powell said the business would survive the loss. “It looks like we’ll be able to pay the bills, and that’s all I care about.”
Both Rush and Powell are veterans of the Portland Police Department. “Joey retired as a Portland police detective quite a few years ago. I worked with the Portland Police for years, too, and now I work with the sheriff’s department. That’s how we came up with the name for our business — from the lyrics of the song, ‘Bad Boys.’ ” He smiled. “We thought that suited us to a tee.”
