The Portland City Hall renovation took a big step this past week as advertisements for bids on the project went out to prospective contractors.
The bid documents were advertised locally and will also go on a contractor's website. All bids must be submitted within three weeks on the project, and will be opened on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at the current city hall location. The Portland City Council will then vote on the bids in a first reading scheduled at the Oct. 21 council meeting.
City Finance Director Doug Yoeckel estimated initially that the project would take around $2 million, and also in January showed the council plans for further expansion on the north end that could add to the cost but provide more office space for the future.
Once the bidding process is complete and construction begins, Yoeckel told the council that the current city hall would have to be moved out of in order to make the construction go as smoothly as possible.
"The only way to really accomplish this -- we thought about moving around in here (in city hall) a little bit, but with the electrical work and all that, it's just not going to work. What we really want to do is try and let them concentrate a little bit on the outside," Yoeckel explained. "When they want to work in here, we really need to have relocated. We've got a couple of options. We're just going to have to explore them and see. We'll be moving the meetings. We've got a good option, I think, for that too.
"As we get into the bid, we're going to really try to nail down that. There will be relocation involved. Otherwise, it will just draw this project out longer than what we
all want it to, just because we're trying to move around."
With city hall workers having to be moved out for a while during the process, Yoeckel said that would be the fastest way to complete the renovation and expansion.
"It's going to take some work to do that, but to feasibly get the thing done, I think we can do it in probably about 10 months. That's the time frame we sort of estimated," Yoeckel said. "It'll be inconvenient for a while, but it'll have to be done that way. Otherwise, if we try to do the move around thing, we'll probably knock down a line or get dust in the server and really mess us up. What we want to try to do is just let them come in and do the work and us be out of the way. I think we'll be able to find some options that will work."
Mayor Mike Callis explained that because so much of the city's work is done electronically now that having internet access and being able to work efficiently while the construction process is on-going is paramount to city business getting done as well as possible.
"One of the keys, and Doug brought this up, and I think it's really wise, is wherever we locate, the key to that is going to be the internet connection, making sure that everything is viable on all computers when we do this, because most of our work that is done anymore is web based and we've got to try to make sure we've got a good working space," the mayor said.
Yoeckel said the front of the building would likely have a rock and brick combination front to make sure the different brick look as aesthetically pleasing as possible once completed. Some of the strawberry ornaments that are in the mini-park and around the gazebo parking lot will also be a part of the landscaping to "to try to pull the whole downtown area together, Yoeckel pointed out.
There is also the consideration that the renovation will include a gas generator, if the council feels there is enough money to make that happened.
"We'll have a natural gas generator, and that will also make this an emergency site if the power was out or a disaster or something like that. We'll incorporate that. We're trying to think of all things that can happen with it," Yoeckel said.
Mayor Callis added that the generator could be very helpful in the event of a disaster or emergency situation.
"If we end up having an emergency situation, and this place is intact, it will end up giving us an emergency hub to work out of, if we needed it. It's going to be up to money, and we'll know when the bids come back in," Callis said.
