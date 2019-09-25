City may partner with library on LED sign

A new LED sign may soon be erected at Richland Park and shared by both the Portland Parks Department and the neighboring Portland Public Library.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis spoke at the Sept. 16 City Council work study session, and asked the council for its blessing to partner with the library on an LED sign that would be similar, but smaller than the one near the mini-park on Highway 109.
If the project gets off the ground, Callis estimated that the city's portion of the cost would be about $8,000 once the framing, footer work and the cost of the sign itself are all added together. The city paid around $20,000 for the LED sign on TN 109, and city workers did the majority of the work in erecting it.
"We got to talking to the library and probably a 6 by 3 would be a better sign for them. It's several thousand less. We got a rough price the other day - about $12,000 (for the sign) and there would be some extra cost when you build the frame and some of that kind of stuff," Callis said. "So the conversation was, is that something we can partner with the library - them paying half and us paying half. Then the sign would benefit not just the library, but the parks department."
If the sign is erected, Callis said it would be located on Portland Boulevard and that both the library and parks department would be able to promote and advertise their coming events.
"If you're looking at the front of the library, they would put it off to the left hand side, so that both the library and Jamie (White) at parks could advertise sporting events and that kind of stuff. It wouldn't have to be the same size sign that you see on 109, because the traffic is slower on Portland Boulevard and all that," Callis explained.
When the mayor asked the council, those present at the work-study agreed that it would be a worthwhile project to bring before the full body for consideration.
Councilman Drew Jennings asked if the city could use some money from its charitable contributions fund to pay the city's portion of the project, and Callis indicated that that might be an option.
The mayor said that the Friends of the Library would likely underwrite the library's portion of the costs to build the sign.
The library hosts events to encourage children to read and learn, and also has programs and projects geared to adults and seniors as well.
"They have tons of events non-stop. The library is pretty active. They have stuff for all ages. They have daily events, everything from their reading program to their movie nights. They have a lot of stuff out there," Callis said.
The parks department could benefit from that has well, as it regularly has recreation leagues at the complex, including pee wee football, Dixie Youth baseball and softball, adult softball, soccer, as well as events scheduled at the park such as last Saturdays Trash to Treasure event.
"I think it would help our parks system to have that out there and help both of them and be a cooperative thing," Callis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.