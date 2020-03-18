On Friday at the second Coffee & Conversations gathering at The Farmers Bank, the topic of the coronavirus was the No. 1 subject.
State Senator Ferrell Haile, State Representative William Lamberth and Portland Mayor Mike Callis all spoke of what government is doing to try and calm the fears and slow the spread of the virus. Each warned citizens to be careful and wash their hands and not to panic in the wake of so many events being cancelled as a precaution.
Of course, one of the biggest issues as far as Portland is concerned is whether or not the coronavirus fears and spread could potentially impact the annual Strawberry Festival scheduled in May.
“We’ll have to make a decision about the Strawberry Festival, where we bring 35-to-40,000 people into this community and stick them right downtown. That’s real,” Mayor Callis told those gathered at the meeting.
The mayor also indicated that other events — some private and other public — are already being affected and others could be as well, depending upon how long the coronavirus threat continues.
“Everybody sees the big picture. Already there have been some changes in our community. Our Little League Association has cancelled games and practices for the foreseeable future. The governing body for soccer has cancelled as well,” Callis said. “I will be meeting today (Friday) with our parks director about people gathering and what that looks like. The time to make those decisions is not when everybody gets sick. It’s before everybody gets sick.”
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that all schools in the State of Tennessee remain closed until March 31. Sumner County Schools are on spring break from March 16-20, and the school system last week extended spring break through March 27.
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31,” Lee’s statement said. “Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”
Efforts to reach Sumner County Schools were unsuccessful on Monday.
Many precautions are already being taken around Portland regarding the coronavirus now and in the future.
“These things concern me, and I don’t want to be the guy that says, ‘Oh, don’t worry about that,’ because it affects us,” Callis said. “We’ve got a couple of nursing homes in town that have already shut down to outside visitors. The hospitals are stopping visitation. That’s wise. The library called, and … they talked about stopping bingo today, and I told them that was probably wise.”
The census block party scheduled for April 4 is another event that could be potentially in peril.
“We’ve got a lot of big decisions coming up. I really think the federal government ought to delay the census a little bit, because people may not get out and get counted at events because of what’s going on. We have a big event coming up April 4 in this community. We’ve spent a lot of time, effort and money in planning for it, and we’ll have to make a decision on that. We’ll have to make decisions on Easter egg hunts,” he said.
As for the Strawberry Festival, Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson said the city is continually monitoring the situation, but that it is way too early to make any type of informed decision at the present time.
“It’s too soon to tell. We are monitoring closely. We will not make a decision until much closer to the event,” Ferguson said.
Callis said he told Leadership Sumner this past week that the city will do whatever it can to protect the people who will be gathering for the festival.
“I told Leadership Sumner this week, ‘I sure don’t want to be the mayor that cancels the Strawberry Parade.’ This will be the 79th one. It only stopped for World War II. I’d hate to be the guy that had to stop it, and I hope I don’t have to. But if we’re clustering, as we think we possibly will, we’re going to have to figure out a way to stem the tide a little bit,” he said.
Both Haile and Lamberth urged people to use extreme caution and common sense in how they live their lives while everyone is on high alert due to the virus.
Lamberth said exposure to the virus is pretty much inevitable. It is how you handle it that must be smart.
“We can slow it down, but everybody is going to be exposed. Sixty days ago, there was a little snippet in the news that in China they had discovered some sort of respiratory thing that they had not seen before. Sixty days. And now here we are,” Lamberth said. “What we are focused on on the state level is the reality that this is going to spread, and we need to make sure to have our medical facilities available, our doctors available and our medicine available for those that need care.”
Haile also called on people to be smart and not to create a panic in combatting the coronavirus.
“There is a lot of panic that is uncalled for. We need not to panic. We need to be smart. There is a difference between the two,” Haile said. “I got criticized for trying to compare the flu to this 10 days ago. With the flu, 50% have had the flu vaccine, so we stop that cycle, or break that cycle. We don’t have that with this. We don’t have vaccine yet, and it’s going to be 12 to 18 months probably before we do have that. What we do have to break the cycle is heat. When summer comes on, the heat will tend to break this cycle because the virus doesn’t survive very well in that atmosphere.”
Callis said the city is taking every precaution, using disinfectants and wiping down office space and meeting rooms on a regular basis.
“We’re Cloroxing everything. People are coming in for meetings, and when they leave, we wipe it down. We’re going to take some precautions,” he said.
