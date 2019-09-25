City seeking upgrades for downtown crossings

Mayor Mike Callis and other city officials had a meeting in mid-September with CSX Railroad officials and representatives from the Tennessee Department of Transportation regarding upgrading the crossing signals through downtown Portland.
Meetings have taken place before on the subject, but Callis reported to the City Council at the Sept. 16 work-study session that CSX is willing to do a full upgrade and that the city may pursue a feasibility study regarding placing a traffic signal at McGlothin Street to make the intersection there with North and South Russell Streets safer.
The city's portion of the money needed to fund the upgrades would be 10% of the total cost. According to Callis, all three intersections with the railroad tracks -- Market Street, Main Street and McGlothlin Street -- would be upgraded and would be treated as three separate projects, the mayor said.
"We've been talking about several different options. They identified several things. What we're looking at is all three crossings -- Market Street, Main Street and McGlothlin -- the three M' -- all across there so to speak," Callis said. "What CSX wants to do is a full upgrade on all their lightings and crossings. After our discussions, we realized we wanted to keep them open, of course. It's the best for our community, and they're like, 'Hey, if you want to do that, that's fine.'
"TDOT has a program, a safety initiative. They work with CSX, where it's a 90/10 program. They put up 90% of the money, and they ask us to put up 10%. And even in our 10%, there have been opportunities already where CSX has contributed part of that. So that's a discussion to have."
The reason for doing the projects separately would be to prevent them from being dependent upon each other.
For instance, a holdup or delay regarding one intersection would not prevent the other two crossings from being upgraded in a timely fashion.
"What we would do is sign a contract for each crossing. The first two are the easiest. So Market Street and Main Street would be the easiest crossings to deal with," Callis told the council. "All new controllers, crossing arms and lights. Each one of these would have a pedestrian crossing, where they would fix an area next to the road for people to walk across the roads.
"They would have their own lights and crossing. That has been the suggestion from CSX. Instead of having one extended arm that would go in front of the whole thing, it would be a shorter section for people to walk for safety and to help people along with wheelchairs and ADA accessible. Because of those things, they will connect the sidewalks. They go out a few feet there past that."
The biggest potential sticking point, though, could be at McGlothlin Street, where TDOT originally suggested that a traffic light could be placed there. Since then, however, the agency has apparently backed off that idea. However, Callis said the city would like to hire its own engineering firm to show the need for a light there. Traffic coming from Highway 109 on McGlothlin toward Russell does not stop, while there are stop signs in the three other directions, leading to confusion and even accidents. The dip after crossing the railroad tracks can make it difficult to see vehicles that have pulled from the stop signs into the intersection.
"I think this is a great investment for us if we can pull it. One hindrance on the whole project is on the East McGlothlin crossing, they presented to us the idea of a red light. We've been talking about the problems, and we've got an issue with the line of sight due to the grade," Callis told the council. "They said they could put a red light up and tie it to the railroad, so when the trains are coming, all the lights would go red. We said, 'That's great. What does it cost?' And they said, 'We could probably do that for about a half million dollars.' We said, 'That's great,' because we're out about 50 grand. So we all left the meeting feeling pumped up and excited. From there, it's gone downhill and TDOT has given us many, many excuses why they don't want to do a red light there.
"So we had that last meeting, and said, 'You know what? You guys presented that to us. We didn't ask for it. You presented to us.' We want it. They said, 'Do you have crash data?' I don't know how many crashes have been reported there, but we have near misses all the time right here at this intersection. One of the biggest problems is if it's a motorcycle or smaller car or something, you can't see that person until you pull out into the intersection or they come up on the tracks, and it's just creating a lot of problems."
In order for a traffic light to be installed there are nine possible reasons, Callis said. He believes that Portland might have a case based on one of those possibilities -- the bad line of sight at the McGlothlin intersection at the railroad tracks.
"If for some reason we can't do a signalization, we need to do something about the road bed, the line of sight, between the railroad tracks and 109 to raise the road up, so that you can see cars coming," he said. "They want a feasibility study done for a traffic light. Look at it, there are nine warrants that determine whether or not you can have a traffic light at an intersection. We may struggle on eight of them, but on one of them, we feel like we may have ground to stand on, and that is the grade or the line of sight issue. We talked about it, and they offered up the services of their engineering company who could do the study, who doesn't seem thrilled about wanting to do the work to put that mildly."
Instead, Callis is asking the council to let the city approve its own feasibility study to present to TDOT.
"Our city engineer said the last thing you need to do is have them do the study. We need to have somebody else do the study for us, for the City of Portland. They're estimating about $5,000 to have a feasibility study done for that particular intersection," Callis said. "They would identify all nine warrants for a red light, take a look at our situation, and have somebody on the ground of why we need one. We would like to move forward on that and invite a couple of people to take a look. We're just guessing the cost is $3,500 to five grand. If that's OK, we'll pursue that. We need to know one way or the other, if we're going to get it. If not, we need to figure out what we're going to do on the road. Something needs to happen with the crossing."
