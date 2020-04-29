The Portland City Council voted unanimously to apply for state grant money that will become available later this year for certain projects that are specifically earmarked by the State of Tennessee.
The council voted in the April 20 meeting to fill out the application for the money that would be just over $300,000 that would come to the city from the state with no strings attached.
“We have some state approved funding that is being sent out to different cities and counties across the state, based on population. Under this particular funding, I think it is $312,948, that can be broken up in between IT hardware upgrades, different types of capital maintenance projects, utility upgrades, road projects, public safety and any Covid-19 response,” Mayor Mike Callis told the council before the vote. “We need to file this resolution because the applications will be released April 30, and we want to be ready once the application is released to fill that out and submit that.
“This is simply a resolution saying we want to fill out an application and be a part of that. This is no strings attached money, by the way, which is my understanding, and we’re making up a list so we can spread that across the different line items for this particular grant.”
All funds would be made available after July 1, 2020 and are to be used as a one-time funding on one-time expenses. According to information the state sent out about the grant, these “may not be used to support recurring expenditures such as salaries, debt issuance, or existing programming and services. Grant funds for new building construction are not permitted.”
The funds may be used as a match to leverage other funds, and no local funding match is required with this grant money. The money can be used on multiple projects, and the funding is based on the population from the United States Census Bureau’s data from July 2018.
No county may receive more than $500,000 in grant money, and no city or municipality can receive less than $30,000.
Metro governments, such as Davidson, Trousdale and Moore counties will receive only one allocation, whichever amount is higher regarding city or county. Funds must be contractually obligated by June 30, 2021 or returned to the state, and all funds must be spent by June 30, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.