The city of Portland’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget reflects several positive trends.
Mayor Mike Callis said revenues continue to increase.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 6:47 am
“This budget includes a few extra positions, money for equipment,” he said. “We’ve seen our fund balance grow over the last year to a record high for the city of Portland, so that’s good. Our local options sales tax has accrued greatly over the last couple of years.”
Total general fund revenues for the fiscal year are $15,196,600, compared to last year’s budgeted amount of $11,137,049. The beginning cash balance for the city is $5,893,989, a significant jump over $5,118,393 for fiscal year 2021-22.
The local option sales tax brought in was projected for the past fiscal year through June to be $2,623,517 and is in the budget to reach $2.9 million for the new fiscal year, which began July 1.
The current increase in the inflation rate — the consumer price index last week was 9.1% — is a concern nationally as 2023 approaches, Callis said.
“My concern is the second and third quarters of 2023,” he said as interest rates trend upward and inflation sets in. “But there’s still a lot of energy in the economy. Job numbers are up, so there’s energy. My fear with inflation and those things, when the energy runs out … that’s overall for the country.”
For Portland, the mayor is encouraging city residents to spend locally when possible.
“When I look at our community, as long as parking lots are still full and our people continue to support our community,” that’s the measure of how the area will hold up to the expected increase in economic pressures.
Local spending “makes the difference,” he said. “Whenever possible, shop local. If you can’t shop local in Portland, we encourage you to shop in Sumner County, because those taxes cover your schools.”
When that cycle starts to break down and revenues drop off, it would have negative effects on city coffers and the services the city can provide.
