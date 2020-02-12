The list of elected officials appearing for the first Spring Coffee & Conversation has been confirmed for the first meeting on Friday, Feb. 14.
Those include State Senator Ferrell Haile, State Representative William Lamberth, Sumner County Executive Anthony Holt, Portland Mayor Mike Callis, Portland Vice Mayor John Kerley and Portland City Council members Drew Jennings and Megann Thompson. The remaining members of the city council have also been invited to participate in the first sessions.
Also, a representative from U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn’s office has been confirmed to attend, along with a representative from U.S. Congressman John Rose’s office. Also, representatives from Senator Lamar Alexander’s office and Gov. Bill Lee’s office as well.
The event, presented by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, is sponsored and hosted by The Farmers Bank. The session begins at 8 a.m.
The event is new to Portland and the Chamber is hoping that it will allow citizens to connect and voice concerns to their elected representatives in a manner that will be much more relaxed than in a normal meeting setting.
This inaugural meeting will focus on the state legislature and updates from there as well as the City of Portland and updates with projects and pertinent topics going on in the city.
At the March 13 meeting, there will also be a state legislative update and one from Sumner County.
In the final session, on April 17, there will be a state legislative update as well as a Sumner County update. The Portland Chamber of Commerce is hopeful that elected representatives in Washington will be able to attend the April meeting and interact with citizens who attend.
There is no cost of admission to any of the three events, but those who plan to attend are asked to contact Daughtry at the Portland Chamber of Commerce by calling 615-325-9032 or by email to Kristen Daughtry at kris ten@portlandcofc.com.
