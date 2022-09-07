About 25 people milled around Top of the Ridge restaurant on Main Street in Portland on Sept. 1, enjoying food and conversation, participating in a recurring event dubbed Coffee with a Cop, sponsored by the Portland Police Department and led by Lt. Chris Arthur.
Coffee with a Cop was instituted around two years ago and is part of an ongoing effort on the part of the department to connect with the Portland community.
“There is always the danger of police being perceived in a negative context,” Arthur said. “After all, people call the cops when there’s trouble. We want the citizens of Portland to realize that we’re here to help in all ways. And we also want to hear what folks have to say. That’s why we started ‘Coffee with a Cop.’ ”
Others city officials are quick to attest to the Portland Police Department’s commitment to the community. “The police department is one of the most visible groups in town,” said Sherri Ferguson, president and CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce. “Everybody knows them from the Farmers Market — they’re the guys who give the kids free icicles.”
Arther, who has lived in Portland since he was 12, acknowledged the police department’s commitment to being a trusted presence in the community. “The Police Department is in charge of Community Outreach for the Farmers Market, so all summer long we have the chance to put a smile on people’s faces. We are constantly looking for other projects to keep that positivity going. Coffee with a Cop does that — gives us a chance to just enjoy getting together.”
Coffee with a Cop will be held at various locales in the future.
“Look for it on our Facebook page or in the newspaper,” said Arthur, who currently heads the fepartment’s media and communications management. “We’ll have Coffee with a Cop again soon — another chance to enjoy each other’s company over a great cup of coffee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.