About 25 people milled around Top of the Ridge restaurant on Main Street in Portland on Sept. 1, enjoying food and conversation, participating in a recurring event dubbed Coffee with a Cop, sponsored by the Portland Police Department and led by Lt. Chris Arthur.

Coffee with a Cop was instituted around two years ago and is part of an ongoing effort on the part of the department to connect with the Portland community.

