From 1946 through 2022, Cole Lumber was a Kentucky business, with eight stores in seven Kentucky counties. When the decision was made to expand into Tennessee, Portland was the company’s first choice.
From his office in the Portland store, Manager Michael Britton explained the reasons for the selection. “This was an acquisition. We acquired Portland Builder Supply,” he began. “This was a company that had been in Portland for years, and they did a fantastic job. But the owners were ready to retire, so selling to Cole Lumber was a mutually beneficial transaction.”
Britton added that the number one reason for choosing Portland was its pending growth. “It’s about Sumner County,” he said. “This county provides access to Nashville while still being close to the Bowling Green, Kentucky market. Because of the enormous growth that’s expected along the I-65 corridor, Sumner County represents a lot of opportunity for a lumber company.”
Recent statistics show that towns on the outskirts of Nashville are beginning to outpace new building activity in the metropolis, and Britton thinks Cole Lumber will benefit from the trend.
Britton is a native of Southeast Missouri but has lived in Portland for four years, working in the construction industry. He said stepping into the management position seemed very natural. “I’ve run a lot of construction crews, and managing this store seemed like the next step for me,” he said. “And I really like this company. One thing I want people to know is Cole Lumber is 100% employee-owned. We have a leadership structure, but no one person owns Cole Lumber. We all own it.”
In 1988, Cole Lumber owner, Don Clucas, created an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP). An ESOP is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock. By 2001, the ESOP completed purchasing Clucas’s Cole Lumber shares and now operates under ESOP plan rules as being 100% employee owned.
Staffing the new business in Portland has been a smooth process. “We’re fully staffed, and our Portland crew is outstanding,” Britton said. “Four came over with the acquisition, and then we have one employee from Gallatin, two from Franklin, Kentucky, and the rest live in Portland. We all seem to have a similar mindset,” he said, “which is to keep a fun work environment, but still get the job done.”
Britton has nothing but praise for Portland’s business-friendly atmosphere. “Portland has a superb Chamber of Commerce,” he said, “so joining was a priority. The Chamber offers a great support system, basically, everybody in Portland wants to see everybody else win. They made the Cole Lumber ribbon-cutting a whole city celebration. Portland is a great environment for business. There is competition but there’s plenty of work for all of us.”
Supply-chain issues have not caused major problems thus far. “We have seen consistent growth since we opened our doors,” he said. “Even with inflation, builders are still building.”
Britton is looking forward to Cole Lumber becoming an integrated part of Portland. When it was suggested that Cole Lumber build a float for the Christmas Parade, he nodded. “No problem, we can do that,” he said matter-of-factly. “We’ve got plenty of lumber.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.