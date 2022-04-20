The House Local Government Committee on Tuesday advanced comprehensive legislation that will provide increased transparency and accountability in elections.
House Bill 1201, sponsored by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and State Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, will close loopholes which have in the past been exploited by special interest groups attempting to hide their identity or activities days before an election.
The law would simply provide a mechanism to make reporting and disclosing of campaign finances more transparent so that Tennessee voters can truly make more informed decisions, Speaker Sexton told members of the committee on Tuesday.
“If you’re spending more than $5,000 within a 60-day window of a campaign cycle, you’re trying to influence somebody’s vote. The voters — the citizens of Tennessee — they need to know who the people are who that are trying to influence their vote,” said Speaker Sexton.
As amended, the bill proposes several reforms to the state’s existing campaign finance laws. Tax exempt organizations that spend $5,000 or more within a 60-day window of an election would be required to disclose their total expenditures.
The bill also requires a 501 © (4) that spends a minimum $5,000 for campaign materials or communications naming or showing the likeness of a candidate within 60 days of an election to be treated as a political action committee for the purpose of reporting expenditures.
The legislation enhances interim reporting for candidates and PACs of contributions and expenditures received 10 days before an election. One of the most important changes, is that the bill would extend civil penalty joint liability to candidates controlling or serving as officers of PACs. It would prohibit PAC funds from being used to pay assessed penalties on those PACs.
Other key reforms in House Bill 1201 include:
- Requires candidates and PACS to keep campaign funds separate from other funds including personal funds.
- Adds two nonpartisan members to the Registry of Election Finance from the Advisory Committee on Open Government, updates Registry appointments guidelines and adds restrictions to Registry and Ethics Commission members and spouses.
- Requires legislators to keep detailed contributions and expense documents for audits.
- Adds members of the governor’s cabinet to the list of people who can’t be paid for consulting services.
- Clarifies that state trial court judges file annual statement of interest disclosures with the Ethics Commission.
- Requires annual statements of interest disclosures to be signed under penalty of perjury.
