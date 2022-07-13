What started 12 years ago as an effort to help children and families collect needed school supplies has grown into a major community event that has expanded each year.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Back to School Bash has coalesced members of the community into a centralized locale for lending a hand to families as the school year approaches. The 13th annual event is July 23 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Richland Park.
Businesses, individuals and churches contribute to the event. One resident just dropped off 290 packs of pencils.
“We are very blessed to live here,” said Sherri Ferguson, president and CEO of the chamber. “We’re blessed to have people who see the need. It took awhile to grow (the event) to where we are. When I came, a lot of churches did their own backpacks. And I think once they came to see how the event was ran, we were able to combine our forces.”
The chamber partnered with United Way to grow the giveaways. This year, there will be 800 backpacks provided to children; there were about 250 when the event started.
Students will receive a backpack with folders, pencils, glue sticks, notebook paper, scissors, earbuds for use with school computers and this year for the first time will get two pairs of socks each, thanks to Barnes Chapel Church. Ferguson said they’d like to continue and expand the new items next year.
In researching schools’ needs, the chamber discovered hygiene products were needed. As inflation continues, that need will likely grow. Laundry detergent also is among the items given out. “If parents are in need, they may run out of deodorant or shampoo, so we decided that that was a good option,” Ferguson said.
Not all of those who attend are there for supplies. Some families bring their children to enjoy inflatables and games and decline the items so others in need can collect them.
There will be inflatable water slides, an obstacle course, inflatable games and a bounce house.
Everything is free.
“We’ll give the backpacks to anybody who goes to a Portland school. We don’t ask for proof of income,” Ferguson said.
Parents must bring a driver’s license or a utility bill to show proof of Portland residency. Students must be enrolled in a Portland pre-K school through 12th grade. This includes private schools in Portland, home school students, Oakmont Elementary and North Sumner Elementary.
Students and a parent must both be present to receive the free items.
One of the free items is a bicycle that students can be entered in a drawing to win. Both parent and student must be at the event when the winner is drawn.
Those who want to help the chamber and the community’s children can contact the chamber at 615-325-9032 or email to kristen@portlandcofc.com.
