Singing at Eulia Church
h
Joyful Road will be singing at Eulia General Baptist Church Sunday night Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Eulia General Baptist Church is located at 8371 Old Hwy 52 in Westmoreland. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 5:29 am
Joyful Road will be singing at Eulia General Baptist Church Sunday night Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Eulia General Baptist Church is located at 8371 Old Hwy 52 in Westmoreland. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
