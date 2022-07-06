Community calendar
Music on Main concerts continue July 14 in June
The Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Music on Main Summer Concert Series will have its second gig of the year on Thursday, July 14.
Dustin Spears will perform country music beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 downtown.
The final concert will be in concert with the Community Pep Rally for Portland High School Fall sports at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Music will be provided by Dalton Elliott.
Portland church to celebrate its 150th year
Parkers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 10 will celebrate 150 years of worship at the 387 Airport Road location during its homecoming event.
Church member Ora Rogan, who has been attended the church for about 30 years, said the church will unveil a 150-year marker that is being put together for the event.
There will be food from 12-1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. The event will be outside under a tent.
Sand volleyball courts ribbon-cutting planned
There will be a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the sand volleyball courts at Meadowbrook Park at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
The two courts will be the site of tournaments and will include covered seating areas for fans. LED lighting already is in place.
Farm to Table event set for Aug. 20 on Main
The sixth annual Farm to Table in Portland under the Main Street lights is set for Saturday, Aug. 20.
Check-in and appetizers begin at 7 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7:30 p.m.
Dinner will be catered by The Bakery Box & will include food from local farms and providers. Local craft beer and wine from Sumner Crest Winery will also be served. Dean & Jerry will provide acoustic entertainment.
Fall Festival set for Oct. 22
The Portland Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be food and craft vendors, live vendors, a pumpkin patch, a hayride, kids games and a costume contest.
Vendor applications are available at http://www.portlandcofc.com/ form/view/26628.
For sponsorship information or additional questions, contact event coordinator Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
