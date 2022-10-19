Community calendar
Fall Festival set for Saturday
The Portland Fall Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be food and craft vendors, live vendors, a pumpkin patch, a hayride, kids games and a costume contest.
Vendor applications are available at http://www.portlandcofc.com/ form/view/26628.
For sponsorship information or additional information or questions, contact event coordinator Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
Highland Classic Car & Truck Show on Sunday
The Highland Classic Car and Truck Show will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at Highland Seventh-day Adventist Church at 100 Highland Circle.
There will be free food and prizes for the top five entries. Vehicle registration is free.
Evangelist John Earnhardt, brother of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, will be the guest.
Veterans Day breakfast planned for Nov. 11
The Portland Chamber of Commerce plans to honor local veterans from Portland and the surrounding areas at the 2022 Portland Veterans Day Breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Portland First Baptist gym.
Any veteran may attend who is able as well as a spouse/guest. Widows and widowers of veterans are also invited.
Those interested are asked to RSVP at https://www.portlandcofc.com/.../veterans-day-breakfast-743 or by calling 615-325-9032.
Those who have any special requests or require special assistance should contact the chamber.
City’s Christmas tree lighting will be Nov. 22
The city of Portland will have its lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. Nov. 22 on Main Street, next to the strawberry crate.
There will also be Christmas music by some of the students from Portland Gateview Elementary, and Living Free Fellowship will have hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.
Christmas festival, parade set for Dec. 3
The Portland Christmas Festival and Parade is Dec. 3.
The festival will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 5:30 p.m.
The theme is “Winter Wonderland.”
Main Street activities begin at 3 p.m., including food vendors, live music, cookie decorating, visit with Santa and more.
The parade will start at Freedom Drive and travel south on Highway 109 to Portland East Middle School.
Email kristen@portlandcofc.com or fill out the parade application online at: http://www.portlandcofc.com/form/view/27635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.