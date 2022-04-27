Music on Main concerts begin in JuneThe Portland Chamber of Commerce is planning the Music on Main Summer Concert Series.
The chamber said sponsorships are available for each concert in June, July and August. Contact Kristen at 615-325-9032 or kristen@portlandcofc.com for more information.
These are free concerts:
June 9, 6:30 p.m. — Bizz & Everyday People (R&B)
July 14, 6:30 p.m. — Dustin Spears (Country)
Aug. 11, 6 p.m. — Community Pep Rally for PHS Fall Sports & Dalton Elliott
Quilt Show set for May 7 at Richland ParkThe second annual Strawberry Quilt Show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Richland Park, 303 Portland Blvd. There is a $5 entry fee.
Those who have antique quilts they would like to display during the Quilt Show, please contact English Mountain Gifts at 615-745-4210.
— Portland Leader staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.